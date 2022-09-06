Read full article on original website
Lawsuit seeks to remove Republican AG candidate from New Mexico ballot
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Republican Party’s candidate for New Mexico Attorney General, Jeremy Gay is facing a new legal challenge, seeking to remove his name from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims Gay’s candidacy is at odds with residency rules outlined in the New Mexico Constitution, and that New Mexico voters “run the risk […]
New Mexico governor responsible to appoint replacement of Otero County commissioner
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 asked Otero County Commissioners what will happen next after fellow commissioner Couy Griffin was disqualified from holding office because of his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Otero County manager said it is not up to them to fill the seat. "We’re...
GOP opens community centers to court Hispanic voters
The National Republican Committee is opening two community centers in New Mexico intent on recruiting Hispanic voters.
Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?
172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s personal crime ad
*Editor’s note: This article has been corrected to clarify that the ordered early release of some prisoners has not yet been rescinded. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The race for the governor’s office is in full swing in New Mexico, and that means more TV ads hoping to catch your attention and win your vote. A newer […]
Commitment 2022: New Mexico general election voter guide
Are you ready for the New Mexico General Election?. KOAT Action 7 News has a comprehensive guide on every race, need-to-know questions and more so that you're prepared for Election Day. Key Election Dates. Oct 11: Early in-person absentee voting begins statewide at your local county clerk’s office. Absentee ballots...
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
New Mexico isn’t part of the Juul settlement, but has its own lawsuit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juul Labs, the maker of electronic cigarettes, just agreed to pay nearly $440 million to 33 states, in a lawsuit tied to accusations of the company’s role in underage, teen vaping. But New Mexico isn’t part of that settlement. Turns out, New Mexico remains in the middle of another lawsuit with […]
New Mexico hopes to get over 300 new police officers across the state
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new state fund is giving hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars to police departments across New Mexico with the intent of helping hire new cops. The funds are expected to pay for as many as 317 new police officers. Earlier this year, legislators and state leaders recognized a statewide shortage […]
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
How much are Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti spending on ads?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With about two months to go before the state’s general election, the race for the governor’s office is heating up. The latest numbers show that Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham have spent a combined total of more than $6 million — but what are they spending campaign funds on? In New […]
New Mexico judge removes, bars Couy Griffin from public office
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent figure in New Mexico politics surrounding the events of the 2020 presidential election, Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. “I was disappointed and shocked,” […]
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
Then prince, King Charles III visited New Mexico in 1982
MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Then-Prince, King Charles III once made a visit to New Mexico in 1982. Then-Prince Charles was the president of United World College at the time. He made the visit to the college near Las Vegas, New Mexico. While at the school, he discussed what he thought students should learn while attending.
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico
Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless […]
