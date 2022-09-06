Read full article on original website
KEVN
Umbrellas and jackets are must-have items for today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a rainy start to this morning with periods of rain expected to continue into this afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility after 12 pm this afternoon then a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms until 7pm tonight. Today we are...
KEVN
Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading...
KEVN
SD surpasses 3,000 deaths from COVID-19
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
KEVN
21-year veteran set to represent South Dakota at Ms. Veteran America in October
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’m sure you’ve heard of pageants, Miss USA, Miss United States, Miss America but what about the Ms. Veteran America competition?. “The Ms. Veteran America competition was started in 2012 by a non-profit organization called Final Salute. Final Salute’s mission since 2010 has been to provide safe and suitable housing to homeless Women Veterans and their children across the country. The founder of Final Salute, Jas Booth, started the Ms. Veteran America competition as a way to try to draw national attention to the issue of homeless female veterans and from there it just took off. It is open to all women veterans, regardless of age, branch of service or length of service. The really cool part is that all the women competing are all doing it for charity. We are all out there advocating and raising money for other female veterans that maybe weren’t as lucky as we were when they came home or separated from the service,” said Katie Harrington, South Dakota’s representative for the 2022 Ms. Veteran America competition. “I had heard of Ms. Veteran America a couple of years ago but I honestly just didn’t think it was something that I would be able to do. It was so outside of my comfort zone. The more I read about homelessness among veterans and the more I researched about what these women veterans specifically were going through, I really wanted to find a way to help.”
KEVN
Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
KEVN
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
KEVN
Illegal drug use increases drug-related deaths despite decrease in opioid prescriptions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although South Dakota has decreased opioid prescriptions, drug-related mortality remains a major concern, health officials say. According to a release from the South Dakota State Medical Association, in South Dakota, opioid prescriptions have decreased by 37.8 percent between 2012-2021, and there have been strong increases in prescriptions for medications to treat opioid use disorder. However, drug-related mortality remains a major concern.
KEVN
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed up to launch "Avoid Opioid." The website offers resources to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and providers treating those struggling with opioid use. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
KEVN
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hughes County State’s Attorney has been selected by South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to supervise the investigation into an ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem. State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will oversee the investigation into the governor’s use of the state airplane. A complaint...
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
KEVN
Ceremony hosted by SD Representative Dusty Johnson to honor Vietnam era veterans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - American Legion Post 22 in Rapid City hosted a heartwarming ceremony celebrating veterans who felt their own government forgot about them. The ceremony honored veterans who served during the Vietnam era. They were presented with two pins that signified the gratitude the state of South Dakota and the nation felt for their service.
KEVN
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
