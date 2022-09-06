Storied rap producer, Chris “The Glove” Taylor, releases album that finally puts him in front of the mic.

Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him
It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL・
NME
Eminem pays tribute to Pat Stay after stabbing: “One of the best battlers of all time”
Eminem has paid tribute to Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay, who was stabbed to death on Sunday (September 4). As reported by HipHopDX, police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in Fairfax, Nova Scotia with reports of a stabbing. Stay was taken to a hospital but ultimately died of his injuries at the age of 36.
Dr. Dre’s Family Was Told To Say Goodbyes Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre sat down with Black entrepreneur and celebrity trainer, Dolvett Quince on his podcast Workout The Doubt and discussed his realization about being on the verge of death during his hospital stay in January 2021 for a brain aneurysm. The now private interview was partially reposted on Instagram by...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Female Artists Lit Up the Stage With Their Performances
Some of the most prominent female rappers in the industry have graced the BET Hip Hop Awards stage for show-stopping performances of their most significant records. As we gear up for hip hop music and culture’s biggest night, we’re looking back at some of the funniest entertainers to host, biggest wins, and unforgettable performances, including some of the most prominent female artists to light up the stage, the like of Cardi B., Young M.A., Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Take a look below, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Lil Uzi Vert Unknowingly Roasts Roddy Ricch’s ‘Fit
Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly had a good laugh at Roddy Ricch's expense recently. On Thursday (Aug. 18), Lil Uzi Vert shared a photo on their Instagram Story of a person from the waist down. The person is wearing baggy shorts and large military-style boots. The Philadelphia rapper got off some good jokes about the photo.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
Complex
Premiere: Super-Producer Frank Dukes Flies Solo as Ging on “Miracles”
The Toronto producer formerly known as Frank Dukes has worked with countless big names like Drake, Rihanna, SZA, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, but for his latest project, he’ll be flying solo under the moniker Ging. The now Los Angeles-based Ging will drop his debut album We’re Here, My...
TMZ.com
Tevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Ranks Over Usher as King of R&B
Usher is happily accepting the "King of R&B" title, and while Tevin Campbell doesn't disagree with that high honor, he does think there's someone who could challenge ... if he weren't in prison. We caught Tevin at LAX ... fresh off his jaw-dropping cameo during Usher's Las Vegas residency, where...
TMZ.com
FN Meka Co-Founder Calls Out Fans Complaining About A.I. Rapper's Lyrics
Operation FN Meka, Capitol Records' experimental A.I. rapper, might be resting in a virtual coffin now ... but one of its co-creators is lashing out one last time. We hope. Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New -- the company responsible for unleashing FN Meka, tells The New York Times ... the digital rapper's critics are guilty of creating a double standard.
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
Complex
Freddie Gibbs Enlists Moneybagg Yo for New Single and Video “Too Much”
Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album Soul Sold Separately, due out Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs taps Moneybagg Yo for his new single “Too Much.”. “All this money that I got, I could never get too much,” Gibbs raps on the track, which arrives alongside a music video inspired by the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.
38 Spesh Taps Freeway & Che Noir For New Single ‘Painful’
While we wait for his upcoming project '7 Shots' to drop on September 7, the Rochester rapper/producer is back with another single from it to hold us over!
Rapper and Producer Shwayze Talks New Album 'Shway SZN'
Rapper and Producer Shwayze joins Cheddar News to talk about his new album 'Shway SZN.'
thesource.com
World Premiere: The Estate of Prodigy Releases New Single and Video ‘Walk Out’ Produced by DJ Premier
The Estate of Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep releases the very special new single “Walk Out” today. DJ Premier, one of the most lauded beat producers in hip-hop history, produced the song. This track is a valuable treat for true fans of Hip Hop’s Golden Era because the two renowned performers rarely had the opportunity to collaborate throughout their careers.
NME
Eminem had to relearn how to rap following drug overdose
Eminem has revealed that he had to retrain himself to rap following his 2007 accidental overdose on methadone. The rapper was appearing on the latest episode of his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod, where he spoke about the overdose and having to relearn his craft. “I remember when...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Yeat, Benny The Butcher and Black Soprano Family and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
The cooling weather seems to be having no effect on the rap game as hip-hop comes through with another week full of new sounds. For this round, a wildly popular Louisiana spitter drops his second project in just over a month, a fast-rising artist repping Portland, Ore. unleashes a new EP, a hard-hitting crew rooted in Buffalo, N.Y. release a stacked compilation LP and more.
Eminem’s Manager Reveals Dark Period Surrounding Rapper’s Overdose
Eminem has been sober since 2008, but the road to that sobriety was one that he narrowly survived. In a recent podcast with his manager Paul Rosenberg, Eminem talked about the harrowing details of his 2007 overdose. Chatting together on the Paul Pod podcast on SiriusXM’s Shade45, the two specifically chatted about how Eminem returned to music in the aftermath of that event.
hypebeast.com
A Boogie wit da Hoodie Announces New Album 'Me vs Myself'
A Boogie wit da Hoodie has announced the release date of his upcoming album, Me vs Myself. The rapper took to social media to share the release date of November 4 along with the cover art, which features him as an animated character staring at his own reflection in a lake with two orange butterflies close to him. Me vs Myself will mark the rapper’s first full-length studio album since Artist 2.0 in February 2020, which went on to debut at No. 2 and was certified platinum by the RIAA in December 2021.
