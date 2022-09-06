Read full article on original website
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
Untangling the contradictions of crime novelist Patricia Highsmith
Highsmith's writing was full of fakes, forgeries and falsehoods, revealing not only what her characters concealed, but what readers were willing to see.
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
Get Paid $1,300 to Watch Terrifying Stephen King Movies
Love Stephen King? We have a terrific (and terrifying) side hustle for you. Dish Network is offering $1,300 to one lucky winner of its third annual Stephen King Scream Job contest. The winner will receive a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate as they watch 13 classic Stephen King movies....
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year
Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Carol Kane Joins ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 as an Experienced Engineer Who ‘Suffers No Fools’ (Photo)
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is about to get a little more delightful — Carol Kane (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) has joined the cast for Season 2 of the “Trek” series it was announced at Thursday at the Star Trek Day Celebration. The Oscar-nominated (“Hester...
Kimmel Wonders If Queen Elizabeth Died Because of That Harry Styles/Chris Pine Stuff (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” by talking, of course, about the biggest news of the day, the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom at age 96. And during his monologue, Kimmel wondered if her death might have happened now...
The Ghost of Richard Harris review – a hushed reassessment of a hellraiser by his sons
Adrian Sibley’s documentary is a genial, if sometimes incurious film about the legendary Irish actor and singer, who began his screen career as a pressure-cooker of rage on the rugby field in Lindsay Anderson’s This Sporting Life and finally became the beatific face of snowy-haired wisdom as Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies.
‘Blonde’ Film Review: Ana de Armas Recreates Marilyn and Norma Jean, in Black and White and Technicolor
Here’s a cocktail for you — let’s call it the “Blonde.” Start with a base of biographical fiction, add three parts mid-century photography, a heavy dash of bitters, a wash of bad taste and top with a Lynchian float. You’ll have something that kicks hard, if leaving you somewhat worse for wear once the intoxicants run their course.
King Charles III Vows To Serve With “Loyalty, Respect, And Love” In First Address; Says “my beloved mother was an inspiration”
King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II and vowed to serve the British people with “loyalty, respect, and love.” “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen, my beloved my mother was an inspiration and example to me and my family,” he began the speech. “And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.” He continued: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, a promise that destiny kept. And she is mourned most deeply in...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Share a Groundhog Day Romance in Time-Traveling Trailer for ‘Meet Cute’ (Video)
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco keep falling for each other thanks to a tanning bed that’s actually a time machine in the new trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy “Meet Cute.”. Set in New York City, “Meet Cute” sees Gary (Davidson) and Sheila (Cuoco) share the perfect evening...
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire - Official Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, an upcoming series debuting on October 2 on AMC, with the first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire follows Louis...
‘Clerks III’ Film Review: Kevin Smith Tackles Aging and Mortality, But Also Weed Jokes, in Nimble Threequel
In Kevin Smith’s debut feature “Clerks,” way back in 1994, the indie filmmaker told a story of two workaday twentysomethings whose lives were so tragically limited that they not only revolved around retail work, but when the characters did consider life’s big questions and mysteries, their lack of personal experience also left them searching for deeper meaning in pop culture ephemera like “Star Wars.”
Hampton Court Palace is Haunted By the Wives of Henry VIII- Beware of the Wives in This September's New Broadway Musical
Hampton Court Palace is over 500 years old and housed Henry VIII's wives. Several staff members and the public have "seen, felt and heard an uncanny presence," believing that at least two of Henry VIII's wives never left Hampton Court Palace. [i]
