Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Requests Help Identifying Person of Interest
Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest. The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the vehicle and male subject shown in several images. The male subject is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone recognizes or has information to identify the male subject or vehicle, please contact the sheriff's office at investigations@duchesne.utah.gov or call 435-738-2015. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can do so by calling the tip line at 435-738-0196.
Driver killed in crash with semi near Vernal
One person died after being hit by a semi-truck while attempting to make a U-turn near Vernal early Saturday morning.
Small Utah town celebrates holiday weekend in unique way
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A small town in northeastern Utah celebrated the symbolic end of summer in a special way. While many head to the lake or pool for the holiday weekend, the town of Manila swells in size over Labor Day as they celebrate their own rodeo. Daggett...
