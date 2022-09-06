Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest. The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the vehicle and male subject shown in several images. The male subject is a person of interest in a theft case. If anyone recognizes or has information to identify the male subject or vehicle, please contact the sheriff's office at investigations@duchesne.utah.gov or call 435-738-2015. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous can do so by calling the tip line at 435-738-0196.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO