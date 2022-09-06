'It’s an insult to victims': Sen. Bill Cassidy responds to $1.3 billion in stimulus going to 1.1 million prisoners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s newly created execution firing squad, as well as its use of the electric chair, are unconstitutional, siding with four death row inmates in a decision sure to be swiftly appealed as the state struggles to implement its new execution protocols. “In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die,” Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote in a case brought by the inmates against the state. “In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency.” Last month, Newman heard arguments from lawyers for four men on the state’s death row, who said that the prisoners would feel terrible pain whether their bodies were “cooking” by electricity or heart stopped by a marksman’s bullet — assuming they are on target. Attorneys for the state countered with their own experts who said death by the yet-to-be-used firing squad or the rarely used electric chair would be instantaneous and the condemned would not feel any pain.

