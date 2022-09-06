Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Win A Thriller 3-2 at Brown
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For two teams who have relied on their defense recently, the offenses came out swinging and stole the show. Ohio State and Brown each scored in the first 10 minutes of the match and the scoring chances didn’t stop until the final gun. In the end, No. 22 Ohio State came away with a 3-2 road victory on Thursday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State vs. No. 12 Butler: A Battle of Unbeatens Friday at JOMS
Columbus, Ohio — Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium (4,518) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Undefeated Ohio State (3-0-1) takes on No. 12 and unblemished Butler (3-0-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Admission and parking are free for all Ohio State men’s soccer contests. Ohio State has...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Faces In-State Foe Miami Sunday Afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winners of three consecutive games to start the 2022 season, No. 19 Ohio State field hockey team makes a short road trip to Oxford, Ohio to tangle with Miami University on Sunday at 1 p.m. Briefly on the Buckeyes. Ohio State is up three spots in...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fire -14 in Final Round of Frederica Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State saved its best round of the tournament for the final round as the Buckeyes fired a 14-under par and finished 6th at the season-opening Frederica Cup in Saint Simons Island, Ga. With the play-6, count-5 format this week, the scores were likely going to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 8 Buckeyes Primed for Pair of Top-10 Matchups at Georgia Tech Classic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (1-3) travels to Atlanta for the Georgia Tech Classic and a pair of top-10 matchups on the schedule. Ohio State was ranked eighth in this week’s AVCA poll for the second-consecutive week, with four other Big Ten teams also in the top-10.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 22 Ohio State Takes on Undefeated Brown on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s soccer hits the road to take on undefeated Brown on Thursday evening in Providence, R.I. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes are coming...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🗣️ Buckeyes Chat to the Media Ahead of the Arkansas State Game
Ohio State players met with media after practice ahead of their game against Arkansas State this Saturday. “At the end of the day, football is football. I’ve played it my whole life and so has everyone else on the roster. We’re going to go out there every Saturday and play the game that we love. It doesn’t matter if you’re the main target on the offense. You’re there to do your job and if you do your job well, it’s going to be a good day.”
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
McLaughlin Named B1G Defensive POW
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Keagan McLaughlin, a senior from Zanesville, Ohio, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after recording a pair of shutouts last week in a pair of Ohio State wins over intrastate foes. McLaughlin has posted three-consecutive shutout games...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Big Ten Announces Women’s Basketball Opponents and Dates
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022-23 conference schedule for women’s basketball on Wednesday. The Buckeyes open conference play on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Rutgers. View the full 2022 schedule HERE. Ohio State’s home opener for Big Ten play is against Michigan State on Sunday,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes All Over the ITA Preseason Rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is well representing in the preseason ITA Rankings which were released on Tuesday. Five Buckeyes find themselves ranked in the singles rankings and a pair of Buckeye doubles teams are in the doubles rankings. Ohio State is one of just four programs with five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eichenberg Named Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is this week’s Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced this morning. Eichenberg, a Cleveland native, graduate of St. Ignatius High School and one of six captains for the 2022 Buckeyes, spearheaded...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
2023 Season Tickets on Sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Season tickets for the 2023 Ohio State women’s gymnastics season are on sale now. The 2023 season marks the 54th overall season for the program and the fourth season competing in the state-of-the art Covelli Center. The Buckeyes’ non-conference home schedule will feature a quad...
