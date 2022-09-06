Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
WITN
New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chemours holding public information sessions discussing facility expansion
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chemours Company has two public information sessions planned for later this month to answer questions from the community regarding plans to expand their existing facilities. The first session will take place September 20th at the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Complaint leads to federal investigation into New Hanover County Schools
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Schools is under investigation by the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, after a parent filed a complaint accusing the school district of discrimination. WWAY spoke with the parent who filed the complaint, leading the OCR to open a Title VI investigation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manufacturing company holding public information sessions
The Chemours Company is planning two public information sessions about its plans for expanding manufacturing capabilities at its Fayetteville Works location.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Heath responds after recent backlash from partnership with NHRMC
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Novant Health is facing pressure from unsatisfied patients, along with New Hanover County administration, which led to a statement from Novant Health’s Vice President Friday afternoon via zoom to address the concerns that have been raised with a media roundtable. The main topic of discussion...
WECT
Get Fit with 6: paws4people brings Tony, discusses mission
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in training, into the studio to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. WECT’s Get Fit with 6 race, scheduled to occur on Sept. 10, will benefit paws4people. A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to...
whqr.org
Novant touts NHRMC sale benefits but admits current situation is 'unsustainable'
The increasingly public difficulties faced by NHRMC, including significant staffing shortages, have pushed many to ask if the hospital would have faired better if it were still owned by New Hanover County. On Friday, Novant held a press conference to address that question, with a familiar face — John Gizdic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wraltechwire.com
Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington
WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors employees wonder what’s next as brewery closes, company still looking for investors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future. This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$25 million dollar investment bringing over 200 high-paying jobs to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in town today announcing Live Oak Bank’s investment of $25 million dollars to expand its campus and bring more than 200 jobs to Wilmington. The money is coming thanks to three investment grants given by the State of North Carolina,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County commissioner calls on Novant NHRMC to improve conditions
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While it wasn’t on the agenda, a New Hanover County commissioner made a point to call out Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for long wait times and other concerns brought up by members of the community. Commissioner Rob Zapple called...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
borderbelt.org
Bladen County voters will pick which tax to raise to fund school resource officers
As a parent, Jason Atkinson wants his daughter to go to school, learn basic skills and grow as a person – all in a safe environment. As superintendent of Bladen County Schools, he says having more school resource officers is a good way to ensure that happens. Last year,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
Comments / 0