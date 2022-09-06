WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future. This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO