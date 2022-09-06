ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

New waterkeeper covering Onslow & Carteret counties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new White Oak waterkeeper has been appointed by the Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Board. Riley Lewis was chosen as the new waterkeeper after she joined the Riverwatch earlier this summer. Before that, she worked with AmeriCorps in Willmington to research wetlands and oysters, engage in educational programming, and provided her experience to educators of the waterway.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Education
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Good Shepherd Center launches ‘Home for Good’ campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is launching a new campaign it hopes will help address chronic homelessness in the community. The goal of the Center’s “Home for Good” campaign is to create additional housing and expand its Martin Street campus. There are also plans to use the land across from the current shelter for the project.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chemours holding public information sessions discussing facility expansion

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Chemours Company has two public information sessions planned for later this month to answer questions from the community regarding plans to expand their existing facilities. The first session will take place September 20th at the Bladen Community College Auditorium. The second session will be...
LELAND, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#The Marine#K12#Cfcc Marine Technology#Marine Tech Club
WECT

Get Fit with 6: paws4people brings Tony, discusses mission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in training, into the studio to discuss the nonprofit’s mission. WECT’s Get Fit with 6 race, scheduled to occur on Sept. 10, will benefit paws4people. A local organization, paws4people serves throughout the country by providing assistance dogs to...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
wraltechwire.com

Bank to add more than 200 $100K jobs in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – Live Oak Bank will add 204 jobs in Wilmington, and employees who fill those jobs will earn six figures annually, on average, under the terms of a deal made between the company and the state of North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and other state officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors employees wonder what’s next as brewery closes, company still looking for investors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A loss of investor funding has forced Wilmington’s TRU Colors Brewing to shut down operations, leaving employees wondering about their future. This is different from other business shutdowns, though, since most of the workers are active gang members. TRU Colors invited WWAY inside on the last day, for an exclusive interview with employees who don’t know what’s next, but want a chance to continue their mission.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened an investigation into “inferior” facilities being provided to New Hanover High School, a school with a majority Black and Hispanic student population. The OCR first received a complaint on Aug. 27, 2021, and sent an information request to New Hanover County Schools on Aug. 26, 2022.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy