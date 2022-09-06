Read full article on original website
On the road to Burning Man, 'unusual vehicles' impact I-80 traffic, CHP says
Make sure your "creative contraption" can make it up Donner Summit.
Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dumped Trash and Idled In 12 Hours of Traffic
One of Burning Man’s key principles is Leaving No Trace — but considering the Burning Man trash and idling traffic seen in the aftermath of the 2022 event, it’s clear that this year’s burners were a little too burned to truly heed that philosophy. Article continues...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after missing Truckee teen, 16, vanished at wild party near Prosser Family Campground
THE BODY pulled from a lake has been identified as the 16-year-old who went missing weeks ago from an end-of-school campsite bash. Kiely Rodni's body was found in her overturned SUV recovered from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, California, on Sunday by a team of private divers, Adventures With Purpose.
CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra
GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
A Scorching Death Valley Could Break Another Heat Record This Weekend
If you’re planning on being anywhere near Death Valley National Park this holiday weekend, don’t wander outside for long. That’s because temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 126 degrees in the region—enough to set a September record for an area that’s infamously the hottest place on earth. This inferno-level heat could be dangerous to anyone outside, even as far Las Vegas, meteorologists from the National Weather Service warned in a Wednesday bulletin, pleading with residents to stay inside or risk heat-induced illness. The current September record for Death Valley is 124 and was set on Sept. 5, 2020. While still incredibly toasty, that heat pales in comparison to the hottest temp ever recorded in the Eastern California desert, a scorching 134 degrees on July 10, 1913, which is also a world record.Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
VIDEO: Demolition crews implode what's left of Sleep Train Arena
SACRAMENTO – The husk that was once ARCO Arena has now come down. On Wednesday, demolition crews brought down what was left of the structure. Crews had been working on demolishing the old arena for months. Earlier in the week, officials said that the end of the demolition phase was eminent – but they wouldn't say when the rest of the building would be coming down. Plans have already been approved for a new development at the old Sleep Train/ARCO Arena site called Innovation Park. At the heart will be a medical center campus. Homes, parks and retail are also in the works for the site.Construction of the new project is expected to begin before the end of the year.
Join This Free SF Bike Ride To Celebrate 30 Years Of Critical Mass On September 30th
Critical Mass, the monthly cycling event and social movement, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a massive bike ride across San Francisco on Friday, September 30th. The event started in SF in 1992 and has spread to over 400 cities around the world with the goal of inviting the cycling community to ride together, reclaim the streets, and enjoy a safe evening of cycling. The leaderless ride is free and open to anyone who wants to participate. Referred to as a “bike ride, celebration and protest” by its organizers, Critical Mass always makes an impression, affecting the city’s traffic in...
Mosquito Fire balloons in Tahoe National Forest threatening Gold Rush town
A quick-moving wildfire has exploded in Tahoe National Park amid California’s extreme heat, threatening homes and prompting evacuations.
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. The blaze was "spreading very quickly before firefighters even got on scene," a local fire department spokesman said on Twitter.
