Nowata, OK

Multiple Nowata police officers resign over issues with management

By Ryan Love
 2 days ago
Multiple Nowata police officers resigned from the department Tuesday citing issues with management following a meeting last month.

The Nowata Police Department released a statement Tuesday announcing the resignations but didn't explain what happened:

"On September 6, 2022, the Nowata Police Department had four officers resign effective immediately. This event has been unfortunate but this turnover does not affect the safety that this Department has always provided to its citizens. The Nowata Police Department will continue to serve and protect its community and strive to maintain it’s stellar reputation in light of these events.

As to the specific reasons that these officers chose to resign, the City is not at liberty to discuss employment matters.

Thank you."

Since the post, one of the now-former officers added a fifth officer's resignation letter to a Facebook post sharing the others' letters.

"Fun fact if a police officer arrests someone they have to do a report of the reason for the arrest," Eliot Harris wrote in the post. Harris is one of the five officers whose letters were included.

"If not it has the potential to be a fourth amendment violation....that thing the police are sworn to protect. Tell the story."

The letters all mention issues with management, including differences in morals and ethics, that culminated in an Aug. 25 meeting with the city manager.

This is a developing story. We'll add more details as we get them.

Comments / 0

Multiple officers who resigned from the Nowata Police Department on Tuesday cited ethical concerns within the department and in city leadership. Former NPD officer Elliot Harris said an incident a couple weeks back involving the department's chief and how city officials handled that situation is what caused four former policeman and one reserve officer to turn in their badges.
