ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marco Island firefighters respond to Publix fire in North Collier

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CziDS_0hkaGS3s00

Marco Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire in progress at a Publix located at 1089 N Collier Blvd.

According to the Marco Island fire Dep., a “quick thinking” employee used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out that was in the produce section, confined to a refrigerated display case.

Firefighters have confirmed the fire has been extinguished and initiated ventilation procedures.

The store will be closed until further notice.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral

Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Marco Island, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Marco Island, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Marco Island, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Temporary parking for LeeTran trams approved for Fort Myers Beach

Lee County Commissioners accepted the donation of a temporary parking area from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District for overnight parking of three LeeTran trams at 2545 and 2555 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach. Lee County is responsible for installing fencing along all sides of the site area. Upon expiration of the agreement, the county is responsible for removing the fencing and restoring the site area to an as good or better condition than that which existed prior to its use. The term of the parking agreement runs from Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguisher#Structure Fire#Accident
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of dumping diesel fuel into North Fort Myers retention pond

A man was arrested after deputies say he was seen dumping diesel fuel into a North Fort Myers retention pond on Saturday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jean Eloi, 59, was arrested after deputies responded to a call from the Bayshore Fire Department around 9:30 a.m. The captain told LCSO that firefighters were dispatched to a fuel spill where a semi-truck driver was draining his tanks.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers considers increasing downtown parking rate

After years of staying set at 50 cents per hour, the parking rate in downtown Fort Myers may be set to increase, as the city looks to pay for infrastructure upgrades. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the extra funds would be used for building and repairs around the city, to keep up with its growing population. Anderson says parking prices have already been low for years. Other city officials point to Fort Myers’ current parking rates being very low in comparison to other Florida cities, where an hour of parking could cost $2 or more.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers

A motorcyclist was transported as a trauma alert after a Thursday morning crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the motorcyclist was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital after the crash on Cleveland near Earl Street. The northbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue had to be shut down temporarily.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
coastalbreezenews.com

Bayshore Drive Finalist for Great Places in Florida Award

The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced that Bayshore Drive in Collier County is a finalist for the 2022 Great Places in Florida Award!. Great Places in Florida is a unique award program because communities submit nominations, and the public determines the winner. Each year the nominees focus on unique, memorable places in Florida. This annual award recognizes places with a sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. The program is based on an annual theme to celebrate an element of community planning that contributes to the “greatness” of a place. This year’s theme is Great Healthy Places.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood

Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Empire Bagel Factory launches in Lee County

Naples-based Empire Bagel Factory launched its first Lee County location on Tuesday in Fort Myers. The new store is behind Chick-fil-A near Alico Road and Interstate 75 in the Alico Business Center, 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Unit 195. The local business co-owned by Lucas and Rachel Oest opened its third Collier County location last fall in the Flash complex, 9995 Tamiami Trail E., across from Treviso Bay in East Naples. Empire Bagel also has locations on Collier Boulevard on Marco Island and at Vanderbilt Commons in North Naples. Empire Bagel shops are open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a menu of bagel varieties, breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, coffees and drinks.
LEE COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Three Million Dollar Mangrove Restoration Marching Toward Completion

You may want to plan on short delays when driving to or from the Goodland area during the next couple of months as Florida’s largest ever mangrove restoration project enters its final stages. The huge Fruit Farm Creek Mangrove project kicks into high gear on eastern San Marco Drive...
GOODLAND, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy