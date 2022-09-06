Marco Island firefighters respond to Publix fire in North Collier
Marco Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire in progress at a Publix located at 1089 N Collier Blvd.
According to the Marco Island fire Dep., a “quick thinking” employee used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out that was in the produce section, confined to a refrigerated display case.
Firefighters have confirmed the fire has been extinguished and initiated ventilation procedures.
The store will be closed until further notice.
