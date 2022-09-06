Victim's family frustrated after Tennessee teen out on bond for rape

A father is upset that a local high school football player is out on bond after he was accused of raping a 14-year-old student at East Hickman High School.

Zanaido Morales, 18, is accused of raping the student in the boys' bathroom. He was released on a $15,000 bond on Aug. 30.

Hickman County Sheriff's Office Zanaido Morales

"They should have never let him out. It’s not right. My daughter’s got to stay in the house because she’s scared to be jumped, or she’s going to see him or somebody, or one of his friends and get talked to like she’s a dog. But that boy gets to get out and walk around free? That’s not right," said the freshman's father.

NewsChannel 5 is hiding his face and only using his first name, Ronnie, to protect his daughter.

"In nice words, I’m very frustrated, and I’m very mad," Ronnie said.

Ronnie said he's been researching bonds and it doesn't add up.

"The sheriff’s department doesn’t make the bail. It’s not their fault. I know this. But the magistrate that set this bail so low that my 10-year-old son could have got the money and got out."

Lt. Michael Doddo at the Hickman County Sheriff's Office said emotions are running high in the small town.

"I think everybody needs to take a step back and let the justice system work and stop putting their two cents in,” Doddo said. “Every complaint of harassment, every complaint of witness tampering is being looked into, and there could be criminal charges come out if people don’t stop."

Deputies are investigating whether there could be more victims. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 931-729-6143.

In the meantime, Ronnie said they will likely have to move so his daughter can get a fresh start.

"We could stay, but if I stay, I’m still putting my daughter and my family at risk," Ronnie said.

It's likely that conversations on Snapchat will be used in court. In addition, NewsChannel 5 is told there's surveillance video from the hallway.