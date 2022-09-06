Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Young Americans Choose to Delay, Not Have Children
Many young Americans are not seeking to have children of their own as birth rates in the United States remain near historically low levels. A group of women who spoke with the Associated Press listed climate change, student debt and inflation as reasons they do not want to be parents.
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
Mindfulness for OCD
Mindfulness can be beneficial for people living with OCD. Mindful thinking techniques, such as limiting distractions, can help you cope. Obsessive thoughts can cause stress and discomfort, potentially leading to a cycle of actions. Intended to neutralize an intense emotion, minimize perceived risk, or prevent an outcome, compulsions. Research suggests...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
Nationwide US Mental Health Hotline Boosts Calls for Help
The introduction of a nationwide mental health hotline has increased the numbers of people calling for help in the United States and the need for more counselors to answer their calls. For VOA, Svitlana Prystynska has this story from the Western state of Colorado. Camera - Vladimir Petruniv.
psychologytoday.com
How Deep Breathing Can Worsen Trauma Responses
Taking a deep breath when hyperventilating is counterproductive. Focusing on physical sensations can feel unsafe, or shame and self-judgment can sabotage your efforts. For some, sighing might be a more effective practice. “Take a breath” is advice that’s often dispensed to those who experience trauma responses which can manifest as...
Psych Centra
How Does Social Anxiety Affect the Brain?
Research shows changes in important areas of the brain, such as the hippocampus and amygdala, can be affected by social anxiety. Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is a form of anxiety that causes intense fear and embarrassment in social situations. For example, it’s common to feel slightly...
Voice of America
Washington Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, Arizona
Washington — Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order to support arriving migrants by creating a new Office of Migrant Services and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Psych Centra
How Can Mindfulness Help With Depression?
Research suggests that mindfulness can help reduce depression and regulate mood. If you’re experiencing depression, mindfulness might help you feel better. Mindfulness is the practice of focusing on the present moment. You can practice it through meditation, or when you’re doing everyday tasks by being rooted in the sensations you’re experiencing. For example, you can mindfully peel potatoes, wash dishes, walk, paint, or garden.
YOGA・
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
The Link Between PTSD and Social Anxiety
PTSD and social anxiety are sometimes connected, but with the right support, you can manage the symptoms of both. If you’ve experienced trauma that’s led to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), you may already have anxiety. If you also live with social anxiety disorder, this may increase the number of situations that cause you stress.
NIH Director's Blog
Psychological Effects of Yoga and Physical Therapy on Low-Back Pain and Disability
Improvements in perceived stress may contribute to a reduction in low-back pain (LBP) and related disability in people with chronic LBP who receive physical therapy (PT), according to a recent analysis of data. However, the effects of yoga and PT on other psychological factors, compared to an education control group, were small and did not significantly contribute to improvements in LBP or disability. The analysis was funded in part by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy.
Medical News Today
Everything to know about medications for social anxiety
Social anxiety disorders and social phobia cause excessive fear and worry in social interactions that are usually not life threatening. Medications such as antianxiety drugs, antidepressants, and beta-blockers can help people manage the symptoms and prevent severe complications. Many people feel some level of anxiety in social situations. This is...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Patterns of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) & its Management
OCD is defined by a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (Obsessions) that lead to repetitive behaviors (Compulsions). These compulsive thoughts and behaviors interfere with daily life and cause severe distress. You might try to suppress or ignore your Obsessions, but doing so only makes you feel more upset and...
MedicalXpress
Starting kindergarten: Normal stress for the vast majority of children
The transition to kindergarten causes a generalized and normal increase in the stress hormone cortisol in children during the first two weeks of school. Cortisol levels then decrease in some children but not others. Those are the findings of a study conducted by a research team from the Sainte-Justine hospital...
KIDS・
What long COVID looks like in kids
The warning signs may be harder to spot in children, who aren't always able to properly name the symptoms plaguing them.
KIDS・
ADDitude
When Your Child Has ADHD and Dyslexia: Treatment for Complex Symptoms
Dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often travel together. (About 25% to 40% of the time, according to some estimates.1) For individuals with ADHD and dyslexia, routine treatment protocols and approaches for each condition may not be effective. ADHD symptoms might affect therapies for dyslexia, and vice versa. And addressing only one condition – a common error – often results in subpar outcomes all around.
Medical News Today
The effects and hazards of LSD
Lysergic acid diethylamide, commonly known as LSD, is a hallucinogenic drug. It is illegal in most countries. Swiss chemist Albert Hofman first synthesized the drug in. to treat respiratory depression. In 1943, Hofman accidentally discovered its hallucinogenic properties when he absorbed some through his skin. The counterculture of the 1960s...
Comments / 0