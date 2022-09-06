Read full article on original website
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway
RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS
If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
Abilene PD's Wilkins graduates from FBI National Academy
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department has a graduate of the FBI National Academy. From the Abilene Police Department Facebook page:. The Abilene Police Department is proud to congratulate Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins on his graduation from the 283rd FBI National Academy Session. The FBI National Academy is a 10-week...
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Zachary Chaput!
Congratulations to Zachary Chaput of Junction City, the Week 1 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Zachary, who scored 12 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the season has...
A new day dawns on Abilene football: Cowboys post best start since 2016
For three straight seasons, Abilene struggled mightily on the gridiron, failing to post a single win in a brutal span of 25 games. Despite these past shortcomings, the Cowboys never hung their heads, diligently putting in the work and trusting that their rebuild would eventually bear fruit. Heading into week...
