ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KHP: Windmill nacelle overturns on Kansas highway

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities are investigating an accident involving a windmill nacelle overturn on U.S. 24 east of Leonardvillle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The accident occurred just before 3:30p.m. There are no injuries reported. Two large wreckers attempted to spin the nacelle causing a cable to break. When...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Counterfeit#Oxycodone#Pottawatomie County#Kbi#Mckaine T Farr
Salina Post

Dickinson County hikes pay for paramedics, EMS

If there’s one situation that keeps Dickinson County Administrator Brad Homman up at night it’s worrying about whether or not the county’s Emergency Medical Service (EMS) has enough staff to respond at night. “If someone calls about a pothole, we can wait on that. But I can’t...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene PD's Wilkins graduates from FBI National Academy

ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department has a graduate of the FBI National Academy. From the Abilene Police Department Facebook page:. The Abilene Police Department is proud to congratulate Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins on his graduation from the 283rd FBI National Academy Session. The FBI National Academy is a 10-week...
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions

OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Zachary Chaput!

Congratulations to Zachary Chaput of Junction City, the Week 1 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Zachary, who scored 12 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs home opener Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Although the season has...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy