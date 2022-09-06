Read full article on original website
Eagle County recognizes September as National Suicide Prevention Month
Wear yellow for hope this Friday, Sept. 7 SpeakUp ReachOut is encouraging community members to wear yellow this Friday in support of National Suicide Prevention Month. Don your brightest yellow shirt and tag #wearyellowforhope in your socials to support the cause. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution...
Steward Vail research gives insight into current attitudes
The Steward Vail plan aims to chart a path for the town to balance economic success with a livable, sustainable community. That goal will need help from those living outside of town. The consultants drafting the plan are generating a lot of data, including surveys of both town and down...
Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycle team up to host a cycling event centered around mental health
IF YOU GO... What: Move Chat Connect! bike ride with Mountain Youth and Seagull’s Cycles When: Sunday, Sept 11 at 5 p.m. Where: Seagull's Cycles: 422 McIntire St., Eagle, CO More info: MountainYouth.org/event…/move-chat-connect. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mountain Youth is partnering with Seagull’s Cycles to host a cycling...
Letter: Put on your wild socks and celebrate Jim Morter
If you’ve lived in the Vail Valley long enough, you’ve surely come across Jim Morter and his wild socks, careening through the valley in a speedy car. You’ve probably also noted the legacy of amazing architecture (and architects who trained with the master) around the valley. Jim...
New ‘Faces of Freedom’ exhibit at CMC raises awareness about human trafficking
It may seem unimaginable in the modern world, but human trafficking is big business in today’s economy. According to the Global Slavery Index, 40 million people and counting are a part of this global issue. Whether it’s an exploitive labor situation, organ trafficking or traveling alone for a suspicious job opportunity, this issue is very real.
Obituary: Franziska Clem
Our mother died at home after courageously fighting dementia. She was a strong Bavarian to the very end. Wherever Fran lived she created friendships that lasted, was a hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed living in and traveling the world. She was forced to go to Hitler Youth meetings, she listened to contraband radio in the basement with her mom and sister, she danced with GIs, she was a milliner, she sold Avon on Army bases, she worked for decades at the same shop in Vail, she sewed, knitted, quilted, she summited 14K mountains and enjoyed cross-country hut trips, she cruised to Tahiti and Australia and Alaska and Mexico and Hawaii, she traveled four times to China, she traveled with both teen grandsons separately in her early 80s, she volunteered at the Catholic Thrift Store in St George for years keeping her family clothed and sending regular boxes of love.
Letter: Yes to regional transportation authority
As a mother and a teacher, it has always been important for me to forecast a problem before conflict arises for a more successful outcome for my children and my students. I am sure that this resonates with most of you reading this. We need to enhance our transit system so that it will continue to help our growing community get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation, and other community services safely and efficiently.
Vail Valley Cares breakfast doles out $460K in grants to 59 nonprofits
Not wealth, not glitz, not snow totals. No, the truest measure of a community is how much it gives back and lifts up those in need. On Thursday morning at Trinity Church in Edwards, the proof was in the numbers at the annual Vail Valley Cares breakfast. Leaders from 59 different nonprofits in Eagle County were on hand to receive some $460,000 in grant funding to support their work in the community.
Letter: Response to Delanoy letter
I’m responding to the letter published in the Sunday, Sept. 4 print edition of the Vail Daily written by Kay Delanoy. The writer’s scolding tone first made me cringe, so I had to go back and filter out the vitriol to see the points she was making. She never defines who is rich, but she knows who they are and they’re all evil. That’s simply not true.
Tackling the Paradise Paradox: Vail Health breaks ground on new inpatient behavioral health facility in Edwards
On Thursday, Sept. 1, the Vail Health Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Precourt Healing Center, ushering in a new era for behavioral health services in Eagle County. “What’s happening today in this valley, I can honestly say I do not believe it’s happening anywhere else in the United...
Vail residents turn out to back Town Council against Vail Resorts
A number of residents Tuesday came to town hall to show support for the Vail Town Council’s decision to acquire by condemnation a parcel in East Vail. The Vail Town Council kicks off every meeting with citizen participation, in which anyone can talk about anything that isn’t on that evening’s agenda. Those comments are usually brief, and cover a range of issues.
Living history: Eagle Mine Tour offers a glimpse into the past and future of Eagle County
The Eagle Mine, located along Highway 24 just north of Red Cliff, is the site of two impactful events in Eagle County’s history: the emergence of a profitable mining operation in the 1870s, and the start of an ecological disaster that has been actively mitigated for almost four decades with no end in sight.
EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica
2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”
Letter: Suprisingly, agreeing with Boebert on CORE Act
The Vail Daily has printed a lot of fluff in regard to Camp Hale and the CORE Act. But has anyone really pondered the effects of the proposal should the proponents get their way? The entire area is already public land, and is therefore already “protected for future generations.” The Forest Service has already closed most primitive roads surrounding Camp Hale, resulting in 4-wheel drive traffic jams on the few remaining open roads.
Berenson: Let’s call full-time short-term rentals what they are — businesses
On behalf of Eagle County residents and those who desperately want to become residents here, I implore elected officials throughout the county, from commissioners, town council members and POA board members and everything in between, to come together and designate all non-owner-occupied short-term rentals as businesses, zoned as hotels. The solvency of all of our communities depends on it.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Letter: WaterSmart saves water and money
By now we all realize what a difficult situation the Colorado River is in for providing the fresh water that Western states depend on for growing crops and food, for generating electricity, for domestic consumption and irrigation, and for recreation. The solution will be multi-faceted, but one action we as consumers can take is to not waste water and to use it more efficiently.
Eagle County to share first design concepts for fairgrounds
The public is invited to view design concepts for the Fairgrounds Master Plan Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Eagle County government building. Eagle County entered into an agreement for fairgrounds master planning and design services with Populus, Inc., a firm that specializes in planning and design for multi-event venues. Populus has incorporated public input with its own analysis to generate the design concepts it will be presenting.
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Eagle County School District to include Narcan in schools’ first aid kits
Starting this school year, the Eagle County School District will be including Narcan in its first aid kids at all schools in the district, according to an announcement made by Superintendent Phillip Qualman at the Wednesday, Aug. 24 Board of Education meeting. “This is particularly in response to the rash...
