Sarasota Moves Toward Beach Smoking Ban

SARASOTA -- Sarasota city commissioners vote unanimously to ban smoking on city beaches and beachfront parks Tuesday.

State law used to prohibit local bans on smoking at beaches. Legislation by a Sarasota state senator gave cities and counties the freedom to impose their own bans. But the state still requires cities to allow UNFILTERED cigars.

Speakers at Tuesday's meeting said that could cause confusion unless signs make clear what is and isn't allowed. One man from Manatee County predicted confrontations between cigar smokers and smoking opponents on local beaches.

City Commissioner Hagen Brody says he "could absolutely see circumstances where someone is smoking a cigar... and there's a confrontation with someone who thinks they're banned, but in fact they are NOT banned."

Charles Denault with the Sarasota Tobacco Free Partnership says that not only are there health concerns about cigarette smoke, there are concerns about cigarette butts, which contain toxic chemicals that take as much as ten years to break down.

The commission also voted to ask the city attorney and parks authorities to work on designated smoking areas at beach parking lots.

