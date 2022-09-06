ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halethorpe, MD

Halethorpe fire station gives out all water, residents directed to Lansdowne

By WMAR Staff
Residents seeking clean, bottled water in the Halethorpe area are being redirected to Lansdowne.

Baltimore County officials say all the water has been handed out at the Halethorpe Fire Station. Those in need of water in that area should go to the Lansdowne Branch Library until it closes at 8 p.m.

MORE: 'First concern is the public': DPW retests contaminated water while clean water provided to residents affected

Officials are distributing three jugs of water to those impacted.

“The health of Baltimore County residents is a top priority, and we want to be sure that everyone in the advisory area is taking all of the necessary precautions,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “While Baltimore County does not have operational control of the water system, we are making some of the County's certified water testers available to assist the city's efforts in quickly resolving this issue.”

MORE: DPW finds E. Coli in water in several locations throughout Baltimore

A boil water advisory has been issued for Southwestern Baltimore County out of precaution.

Residents are told to boil water before consuming, using to cook or brush your teeth.

The areas in the boil water advisory include Arbutis, Halethorpe and Lansdowne. As of Tuesday evening, no E. coli was detected but officials were testing the water.

Baltimore Department of Public Works detected E. coli bacteria in samples of water in the Sandtown-Windchester and Harlem Park communities in West Baltimore.

Baltimore County Public Schools provided bottled water to students and staff at schools in the area, and meals for those students were prepared in facilities that are not covered by the boil water advisory.

