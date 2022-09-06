ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m. She was last...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Runaway teenager located in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. On Friday, investigators say Kenneth Dunn was located.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case. A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant. It’s called a motion to sever and was...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. 17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag. Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Greenbrier High School remembering 9/11 after 21 years

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a moment that felt like the world stopped spinning. A second plane hit the Twin Towers while many watched on live television. Sunday will mark 21 years as we still remember all of the victims and the brave men and women who saved lives that day.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

AU police hold active-shooter training presentation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University police completed an active-shooter training presentation Wednesday. The AU community was invited to come out and learn strategies to protect life in these dangerous kinds of situations. They broke down common myths people might assume about shooters or situations. Their main point to people...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Grants going to local programs to boost literacy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

