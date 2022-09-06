Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on Richmond County deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Brandon Keathley has been on paid administrative leave since he bonded out of jail in December 2020. He’s accused of hitting a fellow deputy in the head with a flashlight during an emergency call. Ever since, you the taxpayer, have been paying him to do...
WRDW-TV
Augusta woman arrested after allegedly striking 2 victims with car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 34-year-old Augusta woman has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during crime after she allegedly struck two men with her vehicle. On Sept. 6, Rita Miller was arrested and booked with the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Man wanted for allegedly stealing thousands from step-grandfather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his step-grandfather. Lamontra Medlock, 49 is wanted for theft by deception-felony and exploitation of the elderly and disabled, which occurred in Richmond County. On July 19, around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
WRDW-TV
Local deputies continue search for missing 16-year-old girl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are still looking for a missing 16-year-old. Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Debruhl was last seen July 25, at 8 a.m. She was last...
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff seeks funds for repairs at detention center
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is asking for help with his detention center. He says they’ve been experiencing so many issues it’s becoming unsafe for the staff and the inmates. From overcrowding to safety concerns, the sheriff says he needs help from commissioners. Full...
WRDW-TV
2 suspects sought after Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident that happened Tuesday. Suspect Travaris Johnson, 27, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds, while suspect Teaquezz Bright, 21, is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Husband arrested after fatal shooting in McDuffie County
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A husband called 911 Wednesday after shooting his wife and was arrested on a murder charge following a brief standoff in McDuffie County, authorities reported. Coroner Paul Johnson identified the victim as Virginia Sue Wilson, 75. Her husband, James Wilson III, 74, was arrested by the...
WRDW-TV
Runaway teenager located in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies were in the area of Riverwatch Parkway and Old Evans Road on Thursday morning looking for a runaway 17-year-old male. On Friday, investigators say Kenneth Dunn was located.
WRDW-TV
Business manager, school leaders discuss policy changes at local high school games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the last couple of weeks, several local school districts have changed their policies for sporting events. We’ve seen Aiken County put a clear bag policy in effect at their games. Jefferson County put a similar policy in place at the end of August. Here’s...
WRDW-TV
Augustan accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms, other counts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was been arrested on suspicion of growing psychedelic mushrooms along with other drug and weapons counts. Kenyon Booz, 31, was arrested Aug. 26, the day after a search warrant was served at his home in the 3000 block of Happy Drive. Arrest warrants...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case. A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant. It’s called a motion to sever and was...
WRDW-TV
‘Mommy gone’: New details on wandering tot, dozing babysitter
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report details how a driver found a 3-year-old wandering the streets and all a deputy could get from the boy was, “Mommy gone,” before his babysitter was finally found and arrested. The incident happened Tuesday in the area of Palmetto Drive...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Columbia County teen?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing runaway teen. 17-year-old Kenneth Dunn was last seen in a yellow shirt, black pants, and was carrying a black bookbag. Deputies were out looking in the area of Parkway and Old Evans...
WRDW-TV
Greenbrier High School remembering 9/11 after 21 years
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a moment that felt like the world stopped spinning. A second plane hit the Twin Towers while many watched on live television. Sunday will mark 21 years as we still remember all of the victims and the brave men and women who saved lives that day.
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
AU police hold active-shooter training presentation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University police completed an active-shooter training presentation Wednesday. The AU community was invited to come out and learn strategies to protect life in these dangerous kinds of situations. They broke down common myths people might assume about shooters or situations. Their main point to people...
WRDW-TV
Grants going to local programs to boost literacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina and Georgia nonprofits, libraries and schools – including three in the CSRA – are getting grants to help narrow the gap between learners and programs. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded the funds as part of a larger $3 million grant program...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Chamber hosts 11th annual State of the Community address
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders met to discuss the county’s accomplishments and future developments. Residents had a chance to hear from key leaders about accomplishments and future possibilities for one of the fastest-growing counties in the southeast. “We’re continuing to add industry, business, people are seeing what...
Comments / 0