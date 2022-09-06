Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
Bears could sign former hated rival?
The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
Packers set to face a new Vikings team under first-year HC Kevin O’Connell
2022 marks the first year in the last nine that Mike Zimmer won’t command the Vikings against the Packers as Minnesota ushers in a new era. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell will begin his campaign to bring Minnesota back with a new look. While the core of players stays the same, the new schemes and playbooks will offer a different looking Vikings the Packers haven’t seen before.
NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
Aaron Rodgers on Packers TE Robert Tonyan: 'He looks great'
The Green Bay Packers have a few questions remaining on their depth chart in the passing game before Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Allen Lazard’s status is unclear after being stepped on. Christian Watson may or may not be acclimated enough to play his first live snap in a real game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him.
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
Matt LaFleur offers update on Packers WR Allen Lazard's injury
The Green Bay Packers are 4 days away from facing their NFC Rival the Minnesota Vikings. Anticipating all of the news surrounding the team, there is one key player who could be out in Week 1. On Wednesday, Matt Lafleur offered more clarity on the star wide receiver Allen Lazard's injury status.
