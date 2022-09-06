Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
newschannel20.com
Millikin nursing program receives $2 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawmakers are working to help local communities combat a shortage of nurses. There was community funding from the 2022 federal appropriations bill, and Millikin University will be receiving $2 million to help create a new nursing simulation. Officials hope by providing updated materials more students...
newschannel20.com
New booster shot available in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new COVID-19 booster shot is out and health officials are urging people to get it. The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has received its first shipment of the new Pfizer booster shots. According to the Director of the Sangamon County Public Health Department...
newschannel20.com
Richland Community College hosts welcome back picnic
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College is hosting its first-ever welcome back picnic. The picnic is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the college. The picnic will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be all sorts of events at the picnic, from face painting to...
newschannel20.com
Historical cemetery walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Would you take a walk through a cemetery to learn about history?. The Sangamon County Society Cemetery is hosting a walk-through at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The walk will provide a look into the history and heritage of Springfield. The walk is on Sunday, October...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police Department takes implicit bias training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department’s command staff held a training program with community members on Wednesday morning on the topic of implicit bias. A national organization called Fair and Impartial Policing led the session. “I felt that as chief of police, it was important to...
newschannel20.com
City looks to renovate Poplar Place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
newschannel20.com
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
newschannel20.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
newschannel20.com
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
newschannel20.com
Benefit walk planned for transplant patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The community is invited to come out and walk or run to raise money for a good cause. A 5K Run/Walk to benefit transplant patients is set for later this month. The Alan G. Birtch, MD, Center for Transplant Services at Memorial 5K Run/Walk is...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
wmay.com
Springfield Woman Headed To Prison For Role In Attempted Jail Break
A Springfield woman has been sentenced to 11 months behind bars for attempting to help two Sangamon County Jail inmates escape. 28-year-old Allison Poorman pleaded guilty last year to federal charges stemming from the elaborate plot. Prosecutors say Poorman and another man provided numerous items of contraband to inmates James...
WAND TV
Police: Decatur woman airlifted to Springfield hospital after violent beating
DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — Police said a 27-year-old woman repeatedly punched and kicked in the head by a 26-year-old man was airlifted to Springfield Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Carlos I. Saucedo-Nava was arrested on a preliminary attempted murder charge Saturday after he admitted to...
newschannel20.com
Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
newschannel20.com
Lists of places you can get vaccinated near you
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local retail stores are starting to give out the newest COVID-19 vaccines. The new vaccine is specifically designed for the Omicron variant. For a full list of locations where you can get vaccinated near you, you can visit here.
Salvation Army offering rental, utility assistance
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Decatur is offering people help with their rent and utility payments if they meet certain eligibility criteria. If approved, applicants can receive up to 15 months of rental or utility assistance if they are behind on their payments. They can also receive up to three months of […]
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Abortion rights take center stage in Illinois’ 13th congressional race
In the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, and Edwardsville, abortion rights came to the forefront this week.
