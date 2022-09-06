ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Rich D
3d ago

lock your vehicles, and secure your valuables, don't leave weapons in your vehicle. common sense people!!!!!!!

WFMJ.com

Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru

Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Police departments issue warning due to car thefts

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local police are running into issues with vehicles being stolen lately, and they say a lot of the crimes are crimes of opportunity. Police said the people stealing these cars don’t even break windows; they just go door to door to see which cars are unlocked.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Crime & Safety
Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police look for SUV wanted for deadly hit-and-run

Police are looking for an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash. Investigators were told that a 63-year-old was struck by a gray or dark-colored Range Rover on Indianola Avenue just west of South Avenue Wednesday night. Dispatchers sent out an alert saying that the 2011-2018 Range Rover...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man, teen accused of using counterfeit cash at Hubbard fast food restaurants

A man, as well as a 17-year-old boy are accused of purchasing fast food with fake money. Hubbard Police received complaints from multiple area restaurants including McDonald's, Chester's Fried Chicken and Dunkin Donuts, all located on North Main Street of suspects allegedly using fake 20 dollar bills to purchase food.
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called after grenade found near Route 11 in Vienna

Authorities have shut down the ramp from Route 11 southbound to King Graves Road for a couple of hours early Friday after the discovery of a hand grenade. A group of inmates from the Trumbull Correctional Institution cleaning up the highway reported finding what they believe to be a hand grenade.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Additional charges filed against teens in Canfield Fair riot

One teen arrested at the Canfield Fair on Sept. 3 is facing additional charges Friday, and 12 other juveniles have also been charged in the mass fight that involved 75 to 100 people, and the panic after shots were fired. A 14-year-old male that was arrested on a gun specification...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Maineville man charged for 2019 rape of minor in North Jackson

A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor in North Jackson, following the conclusion of an investigation from August of 2019. In August of 2019, OSP troopers were informed of a female minor who entered Truck World in North Jackson and told an employee that she had been raped. Troopers say the incident occurred inside a commercial truck on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound on Bailey Road.
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WFMJ.com

Neighbors call for speed, driving enforcement after deadly crash

"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Bomb Squad called in Trumbull County prompting road closure

The Youngstown Police Department Bomb Squad was called to a Trumbull County highway after reports of possible explosives. It was inmates that reported what they found, and officials said everyone involved did the right thing to keep the community safe. The ramp from Route 11 to King Graves Road in...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

