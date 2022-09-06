‘I absolutely adore boxing’ – Tyson Fury ‘got bored of retirement’ and jokes fans never believed he’d hung up the gloves

TYSON FURY has revealed he got "bored of retirement" and insists "nobody believe me anyway".

The Gypsy King announced he was hanging up his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley back in April.

Fury retired after beating Whyte in April but has already announced his comeback Credit: Reuters

He continued with that stance for several months, before announcing after Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua that he would come back to beat the Ukrainian.

Then on Monday, Fury claimed he wants to give AJ the opportunity to fight him, with the Morecambe-based boxer said to have offered Joshua a 40 per cent split of the earnings.

His openness to take on both Usyk and Joshua comes just three weeks after he was quoted as saying "retirement rocks".

But Fury admits he grew bored of being out of the game very quickly, while also joking that none of the fans believed his departure from the sport in the first place.

Speaking to The Ring magazine, the WBC champion said: "I got bored with retirement.

"I had five months out the ring and changed my mind. Nobody believed me anyway, did they?

"It was great. But nothing will ever compare with being heavyweight champion of the world.

"I love boxing. I absolutely adore it."

Fury is targeting a bout with Joshua in November, although that would seem unlikely given AJ only lost to Usyk last month.

It was Joshua's third professional defeat and second in a row to Usyk, with the Brit now beltless in the heavyweight division.

And undefeated champion Fury feels if the two do meet that he would be the red hot favourite, something he believes makes the bout a no-brainer for AJ.

He said: "He would be a massive underdog, so he's in a win-win situation.

"If everyone expects him to lose and he beats me, then he's back on top and bigger than ever.

"And if he's lost three, what difference does it make if he loses four?

"Four losses means nothing. Look at Derek Chisora, he’s had 12 losses and he’s still battling away."