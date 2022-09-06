Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
WAND TV
Decatur "poised" to produce EV components
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace. “There’s a lot of opportunity,”...
WAND TV
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County's largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed
Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
wcbu.org
A new carbon dioxide pipeline could run through Peoria and Tazewell counties
Up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be piped through Peoria and Tazewell counties en route to a central Illinois sequestration site if plans for a new pipeline move forward. Wolf Carbon Solutions is planning the Mt. Simon Hub pipeline from Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Decatur,...
Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
newschannel20.com
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
newschannel20.com
U of I System enrollment reaches new heights
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois System has reached a new record with its enrollment. This fall, more than 94,800 students are enrolled. Officials say that's an increase of 111 students, which is .1% higher than last fall's enrollment numbers. President Tim Killeen attributes the success to...
newschannel20.com
City looks to renovate Poplar Place
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money. “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident. “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
Champaign County emergency services fall victim to nationwide shortages
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some ambulance providers feel their vehicles need critical improvements, but a national shortage is putting up a roadblock. The Champaign County Fire Cheifs Association (CCFCA) reached out to state leaders for help. In a letter to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, they said their equipment needs microchips to function and are concerned […]
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
newschannel20.com
Millikin nursing program receives $2 million
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawmakers are working to help local communities combat a shortage of nurses. There was community funding from the 2022 federal appropriations bill, and Millikin University will be receiving $2 million to help create a new nursing simulation. Officials hope by providing updated materials more students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Champaign store selling items with historic twist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
newschannel20.com
District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
WTAX
New leader settles in with city
She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
newschannel20.com
Historical cemetery walk in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Would you take a walk through a cemetery to learn about history?. The Sangamon County Society Cemetery is hosting a walk-through at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The walk will provide a look into the history and heritage of Springfield. The walk is on Sunday, October...
Comments / 0