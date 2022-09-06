ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

newschannel20.com

Illinois tax rebates will be issued next week

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or extra money from a new income and property tax rebate starting Monday. Under Governor JB Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet the criteria outlined in the plan.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Decatur "poised" to produce EV components

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – T/CCI announced earlier this week that it will retool its Decatur plant to produce compressors for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. It may not be the last if Decatur can attract other companies to produce components for the (EV) marketplace. “There’s a lot of opportunity,”...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance

(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
ILLINOIS STATE
taylorvilledailynews.com

Los Rancheros In Taylorville Closed

Los Rancheros in Taylorville has been closed. Regional Radio News has learned of the closure on Thursday evening and in following up on it found out through the Illinois Secretary of State that they were involuntarily dissolved in January of 2022. Their certificate of registration has been expired and Regional Radio News is working hard to get with the owners of Los Rancheros to find out more about why the restaurant is closed down. This is an ongoing story and we will have more on this as it becomes available.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur approves $450,000 for home repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur City Council approved of a plan spending $450,000 for housing repairs Tuesday evening. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with the Northeast Community Fund to help homeowners get small grants for home repairs. Eligible homeowners could receive up to $15,000 for repairs. The program provides small repair grants […]
DECATUR, IL
wjol.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

U of I System enrollment reaches new heights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois System has reached a new record with its enrollment. This fall, more than 94,800 students are enrolled. Officials say that's an increase of 111 students, which is .1% higher than last fall's enrollment numbers. President Tim Killeen attributes the success to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

City looks to renovate Poplar Place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A neighborhood needing some renovation in Springfield was back up for discussion in front of the city council on Tuesday. Developers laid out their plan to overhaul Poplar Place, which is a neighborhood on the east side of Springfield that was built in the 1950s.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

A heated debate; how Mattoon should use ARPA money

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–A meeting in Mattoon got heated Tuesday, as city council members and the community debated how to use American Rescue Plan money.  “All we’re asking is do something, nothing has been done in 50 years,” said one resident.  “This water issue is as old as you are and I am, nothing gets done,” […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Champaign County emergency services fall victim to nationwide shortages

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some ambulance providers feel their vehicles need critical improvements, but a national shortage is putting up a roadblock.  The Champaign County Fire Cheifs Association (CCFCA) reached out to state leaders for help. In a letter to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, they said their equipment needs microchips to function and are concerned […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Millikin nursing program receives $2 million

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawmakers are working to help local communities combat a shortage of nurses. There was community funding from the 2022 federal appropriations bill, and Millikin University will be receiving $2 million to help create a new nursing simulation. Officials hope by providing updated materials more students...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

New Champaign store selling items with historic twist

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This summer brought changes to the Visit Champaign county Office. They’re in downtown Champaign on Taylor Street between Walnut and Neil Streets. The organization added a retail space to the front end of its building. There’s a little bit of everything from clothing and handmade soap to jewelry and tote bags. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 reminds people that they take threats in schools seriously

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Safety at District 186 schools was a big topic at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Specifically, Springfield District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill brought up threats during the meeting. Gill says that although there have been no new ones in the days since the new school...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

New leader settles in with city

She is Mayor Jim Langfelder’s choice to lead Springfield’s Office of Planning and Economic Development … following a four-decade career in banking. So how does a career in banking prepare Wooden to be director of economic development?. “It kinds of brings a different flavor to the whole...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Historical cemetery walk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Would you take a walk through a cemetery to learn about history?. The Sangamon County Society Cemetery is hosting a walk-through at the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The walk will provide a look into the history and heritage of Springfield. The walk is on Sunday, October...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

