ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Committee OKs revised guidelines for YDC settlement awards; victims’ lawyer says it’s ‘not fair’

By Garry Rayno
manchesterinklink.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Hearing held to determine how to move forward on YDC lawsuits

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A hearing was held Thursday in Merrimack Superior Court to decide when and how to move forward with the hundreds of lawsuits alleging abuse at the former Youth Development Center. Hundreds of former residents of the YDC, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, are...
MERRIMACK, NH
valleypatriot.com

EYE ON DRACUT ~ Public Records About Tony Archinski Warrant Scrutiny

Have you seen the public records about Tony Archinski’s employment as a Dracut police officer? There’s a good chance you haven’t. And an even better chance he’d like to keep it that way. Ironically, Archinski brought his conduct into the town spotlight in July: When the...
DRACUT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Nashua, NH
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
WCAX

Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
LEBANON, NH
nbcboston.com

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Soucy
Person
Cindy Rosenwald
Person
Jeb Bradley
manchesterinklink.com

Cashin nominated to become Manchester’s next fire chief

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin was nominated Tuesday night by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the next Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Chief and Manchester Emergency Management Director. Cashin has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ydc#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’

CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
MERRIMACK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy