Committee OKs revised guidelines for YDC settlement awards; victims’ lawyer says it’s ‘not fair’

WMUR.com
Hearing held to determine how to move forward on YDC lawsuits
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A hearing was held Thursday in Merrimack Superior Court to decide when and how to move forward with the hundreds of lawsuits alleging abuse at the former Youth Development Center. Hundreds of former residents of the YDC, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, are...
manchesterinklink.com
Harmony’s step-mom misses court hearing; capias issued for her arrest
MANCHESTER, NH – A judge issued a capias (a writ ordering an arrest) for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear Thursday morning for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District. Judge Amy Messer approved the state’s request for Montgomery’s arrest after 40 minutes had passed from...
Arrest warrant issued for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she fails to appear in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she failed to appear in court for a scheduled hearing on Thursday morning, officials said. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was supposed to attend a dispositional conference related to charges of welfare fraud and theft...
valleypatriot.com
EYE ON DRACUT ~ Public Records About Tony Archinski Warrant Scrutiny
Have you seen the public records about Tony Archinski’s employment as a Dracut police officer? There’s a good chance you haven’t. And an even better chance he’d like to keep it that way. Ironically, Archinski brought his conduct into the town spotlight in July: When the...
WCAX
Primary Preview: The race for New Hampshire governor
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire incumbent Governor Chris Sununu is seeking a fourth term, but the popular moderate Republican will first have to fend off a slew of fellow GOP members during next Tuesday’s primary. There’s only one Democrat who is running uncontested in his primary. That leaves...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
Judge Sentences Lawrence Man Who Made Fentanyl Drug Deal in Haverhill to 10 Years in Prison
A 26-year-old Lawrence man, who was arrested two years ago for negotiating the sale of the deadly drug fentanyl at an unnamed Haverhill restaurant, was sentenced to a decade in prison. Jefri Paulino was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV recently to 10 years in...
manchesterinklink.com
Ward 9 residents gather to discuss aftermath of nearby murder
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ward 9 residents gathered at the Calef Road Fire Station on Wednesday night for a community meeting focused on public safety in the light of murder that occurred last week just a few thousand feet away at Nutts Pond. That murder, a stabbing believed to have...
manchesterinklink.com
Director of Homeless Services resigns, a ‘major loss’ to the city after having a ‘positive impact’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday morning Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long urged Schonna Green not to go. “She told me she was going to resign and I told her not to,” says Long. “I told her that I think she’s a breath of fresh air for the city of Manchester, and that I didn’t want her to leave.”
manchesterinklink.com
Cashin nominated to become Manchester’s next fire chief
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cashin was nominated Tuesday night by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as the next Manchester Fire Department (MFD) Chief and Manchester Emergency Management Director. Cashin has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department since 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans discuss Keene's 'sanctuary city' status at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates George Hansel and Robert Burns discuss a resolution passed in Keene regarding the city's "sanctuary city" designation. Read the debate recap.
nhbr.com
Builder seeks to add another 55 affordable units to proposed Manchester development
A California-based builder of affordable housing developments around the country, which has already proposed building 160 apartments in downtown Manchester, is seeking to add another 55 to that total. Santa Monica-based Lincoln Avenue Capital won approval in April to tear down the former Manchester police station at the corner of...
NHPR
Manchester receives a $44 million grant for the manufacturing of organs, cells, and tissue
Manchester officials say they will rely on a nonprofit to oversee the $44 million in new federal funding heading to the region to support the expansion of local biofabrication jobs. The funding comes from a Build Back Better Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a COVID-19 pandemic recovery initiative....
Lawrence police detective placed on leave amid investigation into alleged assault
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence Police Department detective has been placed on leave amid an investigation into an alleged assault. Detective Shaun McLellan was recently arrested on a charge of simple domestic assault in Salem, New Hampshire, according to the Lawrence Police Department. “In addition to the investigation by...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – Michael Wolf has helped organize Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood. As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Wolf is hoping the event will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the...
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
manchesterinklink.com
Accused killer should not have been out on bail, victim’s granddaughter says
MANCHESTER, NH – The homeless man accused in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old man near Nutts Pond should not have been out of jail given his two prior arrests, the victim’s granddaughter said Tuesday. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” said Justina Whitmore. “The law should not have given...
Man charged in case of NH boy found dead to plead guilty; ‘fully prepared to reveal what happened’
CONCORD, N.H. — A man originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment in the disappearance and death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the case. His defense attorney told Boston 25′s Bob Ward that his client, Joe Stapf, is ‘fully prepared’ to reveal what happened to Lewis.
