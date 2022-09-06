Read full article on original website
Inside Atlanta's iconic Trap Music Museum as it nears its 4-year anniversary
ATLANTA — For nearly 4 years, the iconic Trap Music Museum has served as a music landmark in the south. The one-of-a-kind, interactive experience is known to attract large crowds of hip-hop music enthusiasts who line up to see Atlanta's music legacy preserved with memorabilia, an escape room and art carefully selected that reflects the timeline of the emergence of trap music.
atlantafi.com
The Underdoggs Casting Call In Atlanta: How To Apply
A new movie titled The Underdoggs is currently casting in Atlanta, Georgia. The movie comes from the mind of Snoop Dogg and is partially based on his experience coaching his son’s youth football team. Actor and producer Kenya Barris is also connected to the project, which has been filming in Atlanta for several weeks now.
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
More than a year ago, when we had the idea of putting together a weekly newsletter that would tell the story of Black At...
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With a new week comes a whole new set of concerts to get excited about! With everyone from Kid Cudi to Omah Lay, there is a little bit of something for everyone. Whether you’re due for a girl’s night, a solo mission or heading out with your special someone, grab your tickets for one of these shows and you’ll be sure to dance the night away!
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE! Movies Under the Stars on Fridays at The Point (featuring classic films)
Head to The Point (formerly known as Emory Point) every Friday in September for classic films under the stars!. The shows begin at 8:30 p.m. and run approximately till 10:30. The movies are FREE and lawn seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a blanket or chair. OR,...
fox5atlanta.com
About 'Portia'
If there's one thing FOX 5's Portia Bruner loves to do, it is telling stories. For more than 20 years, she's been talking to everyone from Nelson Mandela to giggling children on Atlanta's playgrounds to share inspiration and information with Georgians. Now, on the talk show "Portia," the veteran FOX 5 personality focuses on the issues and needs of Black women in a way that both informs and uplifts viewers.
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer inducted into NATAS Silver Circle 2022
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News Anchor Justin Farmer will be inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences prestigious Silver Circle Friday. The honor is given to television professionals who have committed at least 25 years of their lives to the television industry. Farmer joined WSB-TV...
Newnan Times-Herald
Ermine Furs among acts set to play at Vinylyte Sept. 16
Local music fans will have an opportunity to catch a set by young rockers Ermine Furs in Newnan this month. On Friday, Sept. 16, Vinylyte Records and Skate Shop will host its monthly open mic night, and Ermine Furs will be one of the featured up-and-coming local acts. Inspired by...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sara Micu Breneman
With great sorrow, we are announcing the passing of our beloved daughter, Sara. Sara Micu Breneman of Newnan, Georgia, passed away at the age of 15 on August 17th, 2022, after a 4 year battle with Leukemia. She was born in Federal Way, Washington, on July 11, 2007, to parents Tim Breneman and Maryline Micu Breneman.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST High-End Restaurants in Atlanta (Dining in Style!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a fantastic city with many unique attractions. Other names for Atlanta include “The Big Peach”, “ATL”, and “The City in a Forest”. The capital of Georgia has a fascinating culture thanks to its youthful population and vibrant city center. Filled with urban parks and amenities, and well-known walkable neighborhoods Atlanta is a go-to spot for rich history, culture, and cuisine.
saportareport.com
YMCA Metro Atlanta kicks off fourth annual Days of Service initiative
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is back with its Annual Days of Service on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, a two-day initiative that offers volunteer opportunities for communities around the metro area. This year, the Decatur Family YMCA is hosting a packing event to provide food and toiletries bags to families in the Y’s Extended Stay Hotel program.
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
Newnan Times-Herald
American Legion holding essay contest
The American Legion Post 57 in Newnan is holding its 2nd Annual Elementary Essay Contest for students in Coweta County in the third through fifth grades. The subject of this year’s essay is the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which was an all-Black battalion of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II that handled the mail for those in the European Theater of the war.
Newnan Times-Herald
Peter Joseph Sciame
Peter ("Pete") Joseph Sciame, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, SC to the late Joseph Peter Sciame and Jeanne Poe Sciame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
