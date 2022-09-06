Read full article on original website
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and MilkshakesMelissa FrostDuncannon, PA
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & AuctionMelissa FrostManheim, PA
local21news.com
Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center is 'taking a mulligan' announcing it will stay open!
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Back in July it was reported that Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center would be closing. Now on a Facebook, they announced they're staying open!. All patrons can expect the golf center to remain open for a minimum of another five years.
abc27.com
Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
local21news.com
Old post office in York has new owner
York, PA — An iconic landmark in the City of York, that is falling into disrepair, has a new owner. The 1911-built old post office has been vacant since 2013 but hopefully will soon have a developer and a plan for revitalization. “I think it's symbolic, as much as...
Chester County Place Ranked Among 10 Small Towns That Feel Like Stepping Back in Time
Image via Chester County's Brandywine Valley. St. Peter’s Village along French Creek is one of the top ten places in the United States that feel like you are stepping back in time when visiting, writes Dana Schulz for the Best Life Online.
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
local21news.com
WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes
York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
local21news.com
Flood closes all lanes along road in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to flooding on Lingle Ave. in Palmyra, Lebanon County, 511PA reports both directions between Oakfield Ln. and Yorkshire Rd. are closed. There is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The roadway was reported closed just before 8 a.m. Stay with...
3 New-ish Places to Get Dessert in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash. When it comes to dessert, there's an abundance of it in Lancaster, PA. From trendy cafes downtown to quaint bake shops in rural parts of the county, there's something for every taste bud, young and old. Here are a handful of new-ish places serving desserts and baked goods.
From jazz at Fort Hunter to salsa on Derry Street, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Harrisburg | Social Views
The month of September promises a flurry of activities to connect with community, starting this weekend with the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Allison Hill and the Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival. These events are family affairs, attracting people from different cultures, languages, and native lands as summer comes to...
WGAL
Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II
Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
WGAL
York County looking for 911 dispatchers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
Dump truck driver cited after York bridge collision; repairs to cost over $1M
PennDOT estimates that it will cost between $1.1 and $1.5 million to repair the Queen Street overpass.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
