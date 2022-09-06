ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Old post office in York has new owner

York, PA — An iconic landmark in the City of York, that is falling into disrepair, has a new owner. The 1911-built old post office has been vacant since 2013 but hopefully will soon have a developer and a plan for revitalization. “I think it's symbolic, as much as...
YORK, PA
York, PA
York, PA
PennLive.com

Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats

Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes

York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Flood closes all lanes along road in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to flooding on Lingle Ave. in Palmyra, Lebanon County, 511PA reports both directions between Oakfield Ln. and Yorkshire Rd. are closed. There is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The roadway was reported closed just before 8 a.m. Stay with...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County chef shares connection to Queen Elizabeth II

Many people are sending their condolences and sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II. Thsi includes a Lancaster County chef, whose special Pennsylvania Dutch soup recipe was fit for the queen. Dan Person once served his hearty ham and bean soup to Elizabeth II at Sandringham. The royal recipe connection...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County looking for 911 dispatchers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash in Lebanon involves school van

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a school van was involved in a crash in Lebanon County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved the van and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Lehman and N. 12th Street in Lebanon City around 3:30 p.m. There...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History

In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County

A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA

