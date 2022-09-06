Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.

MECHANICSBURG, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO