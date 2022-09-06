Read full article on original website
New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton
A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
Intel includes YSU in $17M investment to develop skilled workforce
As Intel breaks ground on two advanced chipmaking facilities in central Ohio, the company announced that Youngstown State University is among 80 institutions included in a $17.7 million proposal to develop a skilled workforce for the effort. Intel also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education...
Trial set this month for Coolspring Twp. man accused of strangling wife
A man accused of strangling his newlywed wife at his mother’s Mercer County trailer last year is scheduled to go on trial later this month. Mercer County Common Pleas Presiden Court Judge Daniel Wallace has scheduled a September 19th trial for 45-year-old Eric George on charges of first-degree murder, strangulation, and aggravated assault.
