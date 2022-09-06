Read full article on original website
Man Who Bragged on TV About Ordering Wisconsin Assembly Speaker’s and Local Mayor’s Ballots to ‘Test’ Election ‘Vulnerability’ Now Faces Felonies
A Wisconsin man who bragged on Facebook and even took to the airwaves in the state’s largest media market to vet his grievances about absentee ballot procedures in the Badger State has been charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, is...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Former Democratic Senator Russ Feingold writes that a constitutional convention could have major impacts on the environment and education.
CNBC
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
SFGate
Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
MSNBC
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
Michigan Cops Want to Know How on Earth a Dominion Voting Machine Ended Up on eBay
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that she is working with police to figure out how a stolen voter assist machine ended up on eBay, where it was auctioned off for $1,200. The machine, used to aid voters who need help to fill out their ballot, went missing from Colfax Township in Wexford County around the time of the contentious 2020 election. The machine was dropped off at a Goodwill store and was bought by Uber driver Ean Hutchison for $7.99. He said the machine’s little “Dominion Voting” label piqued his interest. He listed it on eBay with the title, “Dominion ImageCast X voting machine from Michigan, own a piece of history. This voting machine was one of thousands used in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.” Elections systems expert, Harri Hursti, told CNN he bought it for $1,200 then notified authorities. It’s not clear how the machine, which should have been under lock and key, ended up at a Goodwill.Read it at CNN
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
GOP senator Ron Johnson says he wants to 'coax' seniors out of retirement so they can 'earn a few extra bucks' and ease the labor shortage
"If they want to get back and earn a few extra bucks, let them start working and don't charge them payroll tax," Sen. Johnson said of seniors.
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in July ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of clerk offices are illegal. Local election officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action, the judge said. He accused the elections commission of “stubborn and unjustified adherence to its guidance” that was contrary to state law.
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Ron Johnson Calls For 'Saving This Nation' After Plotting To Overturn 2020 Election
“If you love this nation and are concerned about its future, join us,” said the GOP senator who played a role in attempting to falsify Electoral College results.
Federal government renames Minnesota Lake to Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor
MINNEAPOLIS -- The federal government recently renamed hundreds of lakes, streams, summits and other places to remove an offensive term for Indigenous women.The new name for the lake formerly known as Sq--- Lake, which is located in Pine County, is Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor.It's one of the nearly 650 changes that have been made by the government in order to avoid the use of the slur. Among the states with the most instances include California, which had 80 name changes, and Arizona, which had 66.Wisconsin had 28 instances of names being changed, the closest of which is the lake now known...
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
