Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
WITN
Ohio man drowns during North Topsail Beach vacation
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Ohio man on vacation is the latest drowning victim in one Onslow County coastal town. North Topsail Beach Chief William Younginer said they got the rescue call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Island Drive. The chief said family members...
KRMG
Ohio students eat cannabis gummies at school, one sent to hospital
One of the students had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
NBC4 Columbus
Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions
Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working conditions. Workers at Ohio women’s prison plan to picket working …. Bexley high school soccer player in national spotlight. Columbus police chief issues new policy for serving …. How Trump’s endorsement impacts DeWine’s re-election …. Will Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station
Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
sciotopost.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. State Wildlife Officer John Coffman, assigned to Fayette County, received a call from a landowner experiencing beaver damage on their property. Officer Coffman verified it was a beaver causing the damage and connected the landowner with a local trapper who was able to remove the nuisance animal. If you are experiencing issues with wildlife, contact your county wildlife officer or 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543).
2 moms of girls with special needs praise inclusive cheer team
Two local moms are overwhelmed with support after a Columbiana County cheer team has gone above and beyond to support their daughters who have disabilities.
NBC4 Columbus
Warm finish to the work week ahead of rain for Columbus area
After a beautiful early September-like day with temps near normal in the lower 80s, we will see a nice night ahead with clearing skies, temps falling to near 60 in town. Outside the city we will have temps falling into the middle to upper 50s. Expect another great day on Friday.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in Ohio
Ohio is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Findlay Ghost Town in Hancock County was built to replicate an abandoned town from the 1800s. The replica village was built in the 1950s and was actually closed to the public for a while. Today, it has reopened and remains one of the most significant and fascinating abandoned places in the state of Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
NBC4 Columbus
Great weather continues, changes this weekend in Columbus area
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, few showers later, high 80. Finally a beautiful day, after a wet, and gray period. Expect mostly sunny skies into sunset with temps in the 70s this evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows into the lower to middle 50s. Expect a few scattered clouds on Thursday with temps pushing to the middle 70s by lunch. We will see highs back into the lower 80s about a degree above normal on Thursday.
This Ohio County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio auto parts maker cited by the U.S. Labor Department
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio auto parts manufacturer found themselves in hot water with the United States Labor Department. According to a release, Woodbridge Englewood Inc. in Clayton, Ohio was cited for exposing workers to fires and failing to train them on initial stage fire identification and use of fire extinguishers after federal safety investigators received a referral from a local fire department that responded to 13 fires at the auto parts manufacturer in a two-year period.
CNBC
How I retired early at 49 with $1.3 million in Ohio
Jackie Cummings Koski lives in southwestern Ohio and achieved FIRE at 49 years old with $1.3 million. Koski worked at LexisNexis for 20 years earning an $80,000 salary, and reached $1,000,000 in net worth when she was 46. As a single Black mother, Koski says she tried to fight the wealth gap narrative at every turn because she knew no one could help her if she failed. She represents a population rarely thought of when it comes to financial independence and was thrilled to retire early in 2019.
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines
The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.
4 cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state.
travelinspiredliving.com
40+Things to do in Ohio in October that you don’t want to Miss (2022)
Fall is here and I’m ready for it! I’m all about throwing on my favorite oversized sweatshirt, pulling on my fall boots and heading outdoors to hike, camp and check out some fall festivals and pumpkin patches. Some of my favorites include the Ohio Renaissance Festival, The Prairie...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
