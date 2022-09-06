ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit

After a decorated 10-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson called time on his tenure with the team during this offseason. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback decided to take his talents to the Denver Broncos as he looks to turn to a new chapter in his career. Wilson’s Seattle exit may not be as […] The post Russell Wilson’s MVP beef with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll that had him ‘livid’ years before Seattle exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1

During their time together on the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett were one of the most prolific duos in the NFL. But their time together came to an end during the offseason when Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, in typical NFL storyline fashion, Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be […] The post Tyler Lockett opens up on Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Russ
Person
Tyler Lockett
Person
Sue Bird
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gets honest on NFL dishing out Russell Wilson matchup in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no problem with the NFL scheduling Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field in Week 1. In fact, he loves it. When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, everyone knew that his return to Seattle will be one of the most-awaited games of the season. With that, the NFL didn’t even bother making people wait as they schedule a Seattle-Denver game right in the opener … and with a Monday Night Football schedule no less.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Vet Reveals If He Thinks Russell Wilson Should Be Cheered

As fate would have it, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Sunday as a Denver Bronco after 10 seasons with the Seahawks. On Tuesday, former teammate Tyler Lockett was asked how he believes Wilson should be received when he comes out of the visiting tunnel at Lumen Field. And it isn't much of a question in the Seahawks receiver's mind:
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy