Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no problem with the NFL scheduling Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field in Week 1. In fact, he loves it. When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, everyone knew that his return to Seattle will be one of the most-awaited games of the season. With that, the NFL didn’t even bother making people wait as they schedule a Seattle-Denver game right in the opener … and with a Monday Night Football schedule no less.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO