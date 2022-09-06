Read full article on original website
MI board to certify abortion, voting access proposals for Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Board of State Canvassers will meet Friday morning after it was ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court to certify two questions for the November ballot. The board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday. It will stream live on the state Senate’s website....
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
Michigan voters to decide future of abortion care after high court approves ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court announced Thursday that the abortion rights ballot proposal that acquired and submitted more than 700,000 signatures will appear before voters in November, a decision made after a state board declined to certify the proposal. The court voted 5-2 to place the proposal...
MI Attorney General's Office declines to investigate Marquette hospital project questions
The Michigan Attorney General's Office says it will not investigate the legality of actions taken by various parties associated with the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. The letter is in response to one sent by State Rep. Sara Cambensy to Attorney General Dana Nessel in July. Cambensy...
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Michigan voter rights proposal will be on November ballot, high court rules
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A ballot initiative that would expand voting rights and establish early voting in Michigan will be on the November ballot, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. After a state canvassing board rejected the petition in a 2-2 deadlock vote during a review of ballot initiatives,...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Lawsuit wants to 're-run' 2020 election, voting experts say claims don't add up
A federal lawsuit filed Friday against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls for Michigan to “re-run” the 2020 presidential election over unproven and debunked claims of election fraud nearly two years after Michigan voters elected now-President Joe Biden by more than 150,000 votes. In...
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races
Democratic incumbents for the offices of Michigan Attorney General and Michigan Secretary of State continue to hold leads against their Republican opponents, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new survey, conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, found that both current Michigan AG Dana Nessel and current Michigan...
Marquette Planning Commission votes down proposed new hotel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a packed, standing room only hearing on Monday night, the residents who spoke during a public comment session were overwhelmingly against the construction of a new hotel at 955 Lakeshore Blvd. across from Shiras Park in Marquette. Monday’s hearing was to review whether or...
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
3rd Congressional District debate will not happen next week
The debate between the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District has been canceled after Republican candidate John Gibbs withdrew from the agreed upon date.
Michigan lawmakers eye lowering recreational marijuana working age to 18
College-aged students interested in cannabis studies could soon be able to work with marijuana in the classroom setting under a bill currently before the House Regulatory Reform Committee. House Bill 6061, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, would amend the state’s Marihuana Act to lower the minimum age to work...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
Poll: Majority of Michigan voters support stricter gun laws
The majority of Michigan voters support enacting stronger gun control laws, a new poll found.
More women Dems are running in northern Michigan
Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
