Perry County, PA

WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 22 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 22 in Dauphin County Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed between Clover Lane and Candlewood Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
City
Lawn, PA
County
Perry County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Duncannon, PA
Perry County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

York County looking for 911 dispatchers

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to ease the burden on York County 911 dispatchers. The county said it has enough operators to cover its 911 shifts but is looking to hire even more dispatchers to ease the burden on those already working. Fifty-two dispatchers are employed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hanover Borough changes abandoned vehicle ordinance

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 24, Hanover Borough Council in York County approved an ordinance amending Borough Code Chapter 342, which is about abandoned or junk vehicles. The ordinance addresses a growing concern where abandoned and junk vehicles are being stored on properties. In addition to this being unsightly, it also presents a variety of health, safety, and welfare issues.
HANOVER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
#Water Service
abc27.com

Report: Nearly 30% of families in Lebanon County struggling to pay for essentials

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — New data from the United Way for Pennsylvania shows that nearly 30-percent of households across the Commonwealth struggle to pay for basic essentials. The organization released its annual “ALICE Report,” which shows families that earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but are unable to afford things like housing, healthcare, childcare and food.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

PA Turnpike in more debt than entire state gov't, auditor general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor announced Wednesday that an audit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission revealed that it has accumulated more debt than the entire Pennsylvania state government. “Today, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has more debt than the entire state government of Pennsylvania, and the only...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police activity on I-83 south cleared

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Sept. 7, there was police activity on Interstate 83 south that is causing all lanes to close between Exit 40A: Limekiln Road and Exit 40B: New Cumberland. As of 10:12 p.m., the police activity has been cleared and all lanes are reopened.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free eye examinations to be held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces

Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County park. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying for Lebanon County scheduled

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Residential and recreation areas in and around areas of South Lebanon Township are scheduled to be sprayed for West Nile Virus carrying mosquitoes during sunset on Thursday, Sept. 7. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Driver experiences medical episode while driving causing fatal crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fatal crash took place on North Road in Springfield Township, York County on August 27, 2022, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. A 79-year-old woman, identified as Patricia Morrison was driving when she experienced a "medical episode," causing her to driver off the road and crash into a mailbox and tree head-on.
YORK COUNTY, PA

