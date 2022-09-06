Jeffrey Kyle Eason, 30, of Newnan, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence. Born October 17, 1991, in Chamblee, a son of Richard Wayne Eason, Sr., and Sheila Carter Eason. He was a very spiritual person who loved nature and enjoyed working with his dad in the family business. The demons won their battle with Jeffrey, he is no longer being tortured with the disease of addiction. His spirit is free and at peace. Knowing this brings some comfort to the ones that loved him most. However, we will struggle daily with missing him, his infectious laugh, his caring soul, his thirst of knowledge of things not understood, and the love he gave to many without asking for that love back in return. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brother, David Carter; his maternal grandfather, Herman Carter; and his paternal grandmother, Pat Eason.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO