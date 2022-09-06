Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s tallest okra plant originates from a garden of love
Gene and Joan Lester have been married for 62 years and have lived in their home on Camellia Drive for almost as long. For years, the Lesters ensured a garden was part of their annual routine on their land. Joan grew up on a 200-acre farm in Alabama before moving to Newnan with Gene.
Nelson Neil Newton
Mr. Neil Newton, age 83, formerly of Sharpsburg, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, after courageously living with Alzheimer's for a number of years. Neil was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 20, 1938, to the late William “Bill” Newton and the late Dorothy Watkins Newton. He was a graduate of Hapeville High School in Georgia. After time in the U.S. Army, he graduated from Georgia State University. He was one of Delta Airlines’ first computer programmers, retiring after 41 years of service. Neil enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Baptist Church, Newnan, GA, being a member and officer of the White Oak Golden K Kiwanis Club, and raising money for the March of Dimes Walkathons.
Rent starting to slide in Newnan
Rental rates in Newnan, on average, decreased 1.6 percent over the last month, according to data from Apartment List. However, according to that data, the average rent is up 4.3 percent compared to the same time last year. This is behind the state average of 8.5 percent and the national average of 10 percent.
NJSL benefit aims to support Christmas outreach programs
Once again, the Newnan Junior Service League is giving local sportsmen a shot at helping raise Christmas hope for local children in need this holiday season. On Oct. 21, the NJSL will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at the picturesque Blalock Lakes Hunt Club in Newnan. Registration begins...
Sarah Herndon Mimbs
Mrs. Sarah Herndon Mimbs, 90, previously of Morrow Georgia, passed away on September 3, 2022, at her home in Newnan Georgia surrounded by her family. Sarah is the Mother of Sara Mimbs Kinsey (Mike) of Newnan, Georgia, and John David Mimbs (LeeAnne) of Bentonville, Arkansas. Sarah was born on October...
Peter Joseph Sciame
Peter ("Pete") Joseph Sciame, 72, of Newnan, formerly of Tallahassee, FL, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, SC to the late Joseph Peter Sciame and Jeanne Poe Sciame. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by...
Too far gone
I don’t write about work very much anymore. Though the faces and minor details may change, the calls remain largely the same. And there are only so many ways you can tell the same story. But I was talking to a friend not long ago and told her I...
Lee Middle student tired of school bus delays
I am writing to you because of the bus situation in Coweta County. My teachers keep telling me that Coweta County has enough bus drivers. I do not think that this is true. The bus that takes me to school is late every day. I live in SummerGrove, and the bus does not pick me up until 8:10 a.m. From my house, it takes about 25 minutes to get to Lee Middle School.
Newnan Rotary Club grant cycle now accepting applications
The 2023 grant cycle for the Rotary Club of Newnan is now accepting applications. The club invites proposals from 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations serving individuals in the Newnan and Coweta County area to apply. Proposals should be for programs and projects that promote Rotary’s mission and ideals, enhance the greater Newnan-Coweta...
Final Grantville vision meeting coming up
The city of Grantville will host its third and final vision meeting for the Livable Centers Initiative on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss revitalization of the city’s downtown. The first two meetings drew about 40 to 50 residents, said Al Grieshaber, city manager of Grantville. He’s hoping for more...
CARE to install officers, present awards Sept. 13
The Coweta Association of Retired Educators is inviting all retired teachers, administrators and support staff to its first meeting of the year. CARE will meet at Royal Baptist Church, 70 Mayo Royal Industrial Drive in Newnan, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11:30 a.m. The program will include the installation of elected officers and an awards ceremony to recognize the service of individual members. It will also highlight the honors won by the local unit at the recent Georgia Retired Educators Association state convention.
West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta
Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
32 Coweta schools assessed for safety by GEMA/HS official
All 32 schools in the Coweta County School System received comprehensive on-site safety assessments from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency over a nine-day period at the end of August. GEMA/HS Region 6 Coordinator Kevin Stanfield conducted the site assessments. He had offered to conduct the onsite assessments...
Shirley Holeman
Early morning on Monday, September 5, 2022, Shirley Holeman was released from the bondage of her tired and broken down body to go be with the Lord and so many loved ones who have passed before her. Shirley was a dedicated member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She spent her life...
Jeffrey Kyle Eason
Jeffrey Kyle Eason, 30, of Newnan, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence. Born October 17, 1991, in Chamblee, a son of Richard Wayne Eason, Sr., and Sheila Carter Eason. He was a very spiritual person who loved nature and enjoyed working with his dad in the family business. The demons won their battle with Jeffrey, he is no longer being tortured with the disease of addiction. His spirit is free and at peace. Knowing this brings some comfort to the ones that loved him most. However, we will struggle daily with missing him, his infectious laugh, his caring soul, his thirst of knowledge of things not understood, and the love he gave to many without asking for that love back in return. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brother, David Carter; his maternal grandfather, Herman Carter; and his paternal grandmother, Pat Eason.
Summer Grove Golf Club fails food service inspection
The Summer Grove Golf Club in Newnan has failed its most recent food service health inspection. The club’s food service underwent routine inspection by the Georgia Department of Public Health and received a 67. Food service establishments are considered to have failed health inspections if their inspection score is listed as 69 or less.
Elbert Ray Yeager, Sr.
Elbert Ray Yeager, Sr., 92, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home in Newnan. Ray was born March 24, 1930, in Newnan to the late Marvin L. Yeager and Annie Lou Boswell Yeager. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Emma Frances Helton Yeager, five brothers, and one sister.
Springwater Plantation HOA opposes Del Webb Development
The Springwater Plantation Homeowners Association is opposed to the Del Webb Development on Posey Road. Four members of our Homeowners Association and I attended the Coweta County Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 6 p.m. We expressed our objections and the reasons why. The Traffic Study was not available...
Newnan native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
NORFOLK, Va. – Lt. Kathryn Mathis, a native of Newnan, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Mathis joined the Navy six years ago. “I joined the Navy because I wanted to fly,” said Mathis. "I've been flying since...
Newnan High students arrested for terroristic threats
Two Newnan High School students have been arrested for making terroristic threats after another student overheard them talking about setting the school on fire Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to NHS families by Principal Chase Puckett Wednesday afternoon, a the student notified an administrator around 11 a.m. that...
