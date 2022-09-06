Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
verywellmind.com
What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?
People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
Opinion: The Dangers of Having Compassion For A Narcissist
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism
Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
psychologytoday.com
The I-Thou Relationship and Unconditional Positive Regard
In the I-Thou relationship, I meet you as you are, and you meet me as I am. Unconditional positive regard is an attitude of complete acceptance. Cultivating the I-Thou relationship and unconditional positive regard lets a client know that they have inherent worth. The I-Thou relationship and unconditional positive regard...
psychologytoday.com
Gratefulness: A Necessary Ingredient for Relationships
Being grateful for your relationship can pay big dividends. Gratefulness leads to more trust in your partner. Being mindful of your partner promotes peace in any relationship. Be grateful for your life, every detail of it, and your face will come to shine like a sun, and everyone who sees it will be made glad and peaceful. Persist in gratitude, and you will slowly become one with the Sun of Love, and Love will shine through you its all-healing joy.
Opinion: Keep Your Employees Happy at Work
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions
Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
psychologytoday.com
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
EverydayHealth.com
Talking Grief: ‘We Need to Allow More Space to Feel Our Emotions’
When Robert Pycior’s father died working at the Pentagon’s Navy Command Center in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2001, everyone told him to be strong for his mother. Pycior, then 8 years old, says that that phrase whirled around in his head for nearly a decade until one day he snapped.
psychologytoday.com
Maslow and the Utopian Vision
Fifty-five years ago, Maslow launched a radically new college course titled "Utopian Social Psychology." Maslow's goal was to help create a realistic psychological utopia—which he called eupsychia. Maslow recommended books of social criticism by Erich Fromm and Herbert Marcuse, as well as science fiction. Utopianism has long been demeaned...
animalleague.org
Grief is Love Continuing
We know when they’re happy — that crook in the tail. We know when they’re angry — the flattened ears and the arched back. And we certainly know when they’re scared or annoyed — hiss! Our cats have rich emotional lives and we’ve learned to understand their eloquent body language. So, after Grogu died on August 4, I wasn’t surprised to see his best friend Yoda, grieving. But it broke my heart, just the same.
