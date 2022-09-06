Being grateful for your relationship can pay big dividends. Gratefulness leads to more trust in your partner. Being mindful of your partner promotes peace in any relationship. Be grateful for your life, every detail of it, and your face will come to shine like a sun, and everyone who sees it will be made glad and peaceful. Persist in gratitude, and you will slowly become one with the Sun of Love, and Love will shine through you its all-healing joy.

