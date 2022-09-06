Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Gang Shooting In Uvalde
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the gang shooting in Uvalde and manhunt for the suspects:. “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”
texasstandard.org
Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say
In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
KSAT 12
Top Texas health official who led response to coronavirus pandemic is retiring
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Dr. John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner who helmed the state’s public health response during the COVID-19 pandemic, is retiring at the end of the month, state officials announced Thursday. Hellerstedt has worked for the state for 14 years, serving as the leader of the health department since 2016.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Law Enforcement Officers Have Access to Peer Network Group to Help Deal With Stress
Police officers often see the worst situations that can weigh on their mental health. That can lead to deadly results according to statistics from 2017 to 2021 here in Texas. "Ninety-eight percent of every first responder that committed suicide was a police officer,” Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network State Director Dustin Schellenger said. “So that's a problem and that's part of what's driving this need."
Texas DPS head clarifies statement ‘no one’ will lose job after Uvalde
The head of Texas' top law enforcement agency said "no one is losing their jobs" over the response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, according to notes from an internal Department of Public Safety captain's meeting in August, obtained by KXAN
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott deploys state troopers to “anti-gang effort” in Uvalde after two juveniles are injured in shooting
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
MySanAntonio
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections
Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Some 3,300 Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, including cops, military and elected officials
Membership rolls for the extremist group tied to the Jan. 6 insurrection include eight elected officials and 33 members of law enforcement from Texas.
Dutch royal team member presses Abbott on Texas’ abortion stance
The Dutch royal visit to the Texas Governor's Mansion Thursday was filled with pleasantries and productive discussion.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar releases statement on Harris County Judge Hidalgo’s efforts to defund law enforcement
Recently my office initiated an investigation into a complaint made by Harris County constables alleging that Harris County has acted to defund police, which violates Texas law and thereby reduces the constables’ ability to protect the lives and property of residents. My investigation complies with the statutory duties envisioned...
KWTX
Central Texas man makes police driving simulators by hand
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - In a day and age when technology rules everything...sometimes it’s best to stick with the basics. For more than four decades, Walton “Bo” Ballew Jr., 78, of Gholson, has been helping police officers across the country avoid serious accidents. “I feel like I...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz and border agents are outraged over WH House Press Secretary's claims about the border
Images reveal why the Texas Senator and border agents are stunned -Screenshot from Twitter. It outraged Texas Senator Ted Cruz and U.S. border agents when White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed people do not walk across the border. After she made the statement, Senator Cruz invited her to Texas. He requested that she come see for herself. Jean-Pierre rejected the invitation, saying she was there in 2018, the New York Post reports.
MySanAntonio
West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire
Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
KSAT 12
Emotions running high on first day of school for Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas – A mixed bag of emotions. “It’s just sad,” Jessica Garcia, a parent to three children who are returning to Uvalde CISD, said. “It’s like still fresh.”. From anxious and sad to excited and happy, emotions were running high on the first day...
Phys.org
Misdemeanor bail reforms in Harris County, Texas had a positive impact on public safety
The Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has released a new report finding that Harris County, Texas's targeted misdemeanor bail reforms are improving public safety and keeping low-level cases out of jail. Led by Professor of Law and the Quattrone...
Texans are among the hardest-working Americans, study shows
Texans are among the hardest-working people in the country, according to a new study.
KWTX
USDA seeking Central Texas applicants for ‘Reconnect Program’ funding for better internet for small towns
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants small towns in Central Texas to get their hands on some of the $1.2 billion of federal funding available for better internet access. According to state USDA officials, the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered holes about which Texans have access to broadband:...
