SunLine Transit Agency has joined in the effort to combat unwanted users of its bus stops in one section of Palm Springs, but at what cost to passengers?. At issue: A two-mile stretch of roadway in South Palm Springs has been at the epicenter of issues for police, business owners, and others. The area that starts near Castañeda’s Mexican Food on Indian Canyon Drive and continues down South Palm Canyon Drive has seen endless reports of drug use, petty thefts, and vandalism.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO