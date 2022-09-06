Read full article on original website
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
G90 BMW M5 Spied With Production Body For The First Time
When it comes to luxury sports sedans, few are as intimidating or as excellent as the current F90 BMW M5. To continue the tradition, BMW began work on the G90 replacement earlier this year. We caught spy shots of the development mule that Munich was using to achieve this, but it revealed little because these early prototypes were a far cry from what the production version will be like. Thankfully, BMW has now begun testing the all-new M5 with its final body, and although the car is draped in a comprehensive camouflage package, we can already see that the new model will be quite a looker.
motor1.com
Pagani C10 shows gated manual gearbox, design details in new teaser
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Aston Martin Valhalla Coming With 1,012 HP, BMW Ready To Produce Hydrogen X5, Tesla Fighting Louisiana Law: Cold Start
Happy Labor Day, and welcome to Cold Start. Since Friday's roundup, we've seen a new teaser of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore and learned the low price of the 2023 Nissan Kicks. We've also reported on the fact that Tesla could be forced to rename its Full Self-Driving semi-autonomous driving aid, a new concept from Skoda, and a recall for GM's Cruise robotaxis.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
TEASED: 2023 BMW XM Shows Its Face
As far as 50th-anniversary celebrations go, the BMW XM concept was a pretty horrific one for BMW's hallowed M division. That's the opinion of this writer, who has been fortunate enough to have a go behind the wheel of the only other fully M-developed product before that - the BMW M1. While the XM spits in the face of the M1, it's a great big stinking sign of the times we live in where SUVs print money and performance badges matter more than performance itself.
2023 Dodge Swinger Comes To The Challenger And Charger Party
Dodge's Last Call for V8 to debut seven new special editions, these are third and fourth. The Swinger is a special Challenger/Charger built in tribute to an old Dodge Dart trim. Each Scat Pack Swinger gets a V8 with 485 horsepower 475 lb-ft of torque. This year is Dodge's "Last...
Say Goodbye To The V8-Powered BMW 5 Series
BMW may be known for its iconic inline-six engines, but one model is better with two more cylinders under the hood. Yes, ever since the automaker shoehorned a V8 into the E34, BMW's 5 Series has always been best enjoyed with an eight-pot and a devilish growl. The original 540i...
Reimagined Porsche 959 SC Is 800 HP Of Restomod Magic
Just 292 examples of the Porsche 959, excluding the later eight assembled from spare parts, were built for customer consumption. A precursor to the likes of the Porsche 918 Spyder and an icon in its own right, today, the closest equivalent you'll find in the modern Porsche lineup would perhaps be the 911 Turbo S for sheer performance while bearing similarities in its twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive powertrain.
Driven: 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Is Still The Hot Hatch King
Hot hatches come and go in the US, but the Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a regular fixture. Like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, it has been hard to beat and has just kept on selling over the decades. The Golf GTI, however, now enters its eighth generation and carries over the Mk7's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, now making 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's an incremental upgrade (just an extra 13 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque) but evolution rather than revolution is the Golf GTI's magic ingredient. It remains a useful but fun-loving front-wheel-drive hot hatch, with its power managed through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, the Mk8 rolls on an updated version of Volkswagen's MQB platform and features revised suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The promise is an evolution of handling and dynamics wrapped in subtle yet stylish bodywork.
GOLF・
Listen To The Insane Apollo Project Evo Scream
We live in the greatest era of supercars. Gone are the days when it was only Lamborghini and Ferrari building poster-worthy machines. These days, all kinds of low-production manufacturers are popping up, and cars such as the Rimac Nevera and Apollo Automobil IE are pushing the limits of what we thought possible.
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
Three-Cylinder Toyota GR Corolla Sounds Mental On The Track
Toyota has introduced several appealing performance offerings of late, such as the manual Supra and new-generation GR86. Despite this, enthusiasts were troubled when the automaker announced the GR Yaris wouldn't make it stateside. But, as a consolation, Toyota revealed the hugely exciting GR Corolla earlier this year and this will be making its way to local shores.
Toyota And Nissan Stop Japanese Production Ahead Of Intense Typhoon
Toyota and Nissan are expected to close several plans in the western parts of Japan, reports Reuters. Typhoon Hinnamnor is approaching the western prefecture of Fukuoka, forcing Toyota to suspend shifts at three plants in the area. The automaker has already canceled the Monday night and Tuesday morning shifts, with hopes of restarting production on Tuesday night.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Add More Performance And Luxury For 2023
Alfa Romeo has announced the details of the 2023 Giulia and Stelvio lineup. The refresh is not as extensive as we had hoped, primarily focusing on two new trims for the SUV and sedan twins that share the Giorgio platform in the form of the Lusso and Estrema trims, taking the number of configurations for each model to six.
2023 Lexus RX First Drive Review: The Complete Package
The Lexus RX has been our go-to luxury midsize crossover for a long time when it comes to driving from A to B in comfort without spending an absolute fortune. The outgoing generation of RX that the 2023 model replaces has its issues, such as an infuriating infotainment interface, lack of driver engagement, sloppy handling dynamics, and a thirsty V6 engine if you don't go hybrid. But for us, and a specific comfort-oriented buyer, the list of pros outweighed the cons. You would quickly hit the law of diminishing returns by spending more money on a crossover for a comfier ride, a better cabin, and more standard features.
