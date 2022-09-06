Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Newly released documents provide more details about a minor crash that ended with violence and the death of a leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian American community. Fort Worth police arrested 28-year-old Markynn West earlier this week for the murder of 43-year-old Jin Shin. It happened...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting Death of Dallas Business Owner
He was considered a pilar of the Dallas Asian community. Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Chin “Jin” Shin, who was known to many as a pillar of the Dallas Asian community. Shin was a father and owned Encore Family...
How A Chicken Wing Craving Led To A Texas Man’s Arrest
Here's how police were able to identify two suspects in a fatal shooting.
Driver in deadly Fort Worth crash charged with intoxicated manslaughter
Nearly two weeks after a fatal crash in Fort Worth, police have now arrested the driver of the car. The victim was a passenger in the car driven by Darron Phillips the morning of August 28th.
Passenger jailed a month after truck crashed into White Settlement home, killing teen
Police have now charged the passenger in a pick-up that crashed into a White Settlement home last month, killing a teenage girl and critically injuring her father.
A year later, still no arrests in the murder of a Door Dash driver in Fort Worth
Fort Worth police are hoping to re-ignite interest in a year-old murder. Last year, on September 11th, Hamzah Faraj was gunned down while making Door Dash deliveries with his new wife.
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Sought in Fort Worth Triple Shooting Arrested After Stealing Chicken Wings: Police
The man charged in the shooting deaths of a teenager and a young child in Fort Worth last week was arrested for stealing seven chicken wings – just as his alleged partner was confessing to homicide detectives, according to court records. Anthony Bell-Johnson, 21, faces capital murder charges in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Jail Contractor Charged With Smuggling Drugs: Sheriff
A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail, Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail located at 2500 Urban Drive in Fort Worth. Lyles, 25, faces two charges of drug possession...
fox4news.com
4 suspects in custody, armored car driver shot during robbery near bank in Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas - Four people were taken into custody near the Tyler area after a robbery and shooting at a Carrollton bank. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. Police didn't say...
Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in deadly drive-by
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead, police said Tuesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
Tarrant County man gets life for murdering his elderly uncle in 2019
A Tarrant County man is going to prison for life for murdering his elderly uncle three years ago. Last week, Martin Wilson was convicted in the 2019 shooting death of James Wilson, his 74-year-old uncle
DEA, Police Raid Popular Recording Studio In Texas
Police say the raid is part of a large-scale narcotics investigation.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Murder Suspect
Police in Arlington apprehended and arrested a fugitive on Saturday for allegedly committing homicide last week. Arlington police arrested Darius Brown, 32, for the August 26 fatal shooting of Donald Hunt, 40, at an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Police said the two men...
Police, School: DA says Texas mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
