Astros' Pressly not ready to be activated off IL

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Astros closer Ryan Pressly was eligible to be activated off the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, but the Astros decided he still isn't ready to return to action.

"He's still day-to-day," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "He's still feeling it some, so we gotta get rid of that."

Pressly has been on the injured list since August 22 with neck spasms and Baker said on Monday he was hopeful he'd be able to be activated on his first day eligible, but the Astros manager said the team determined he still isn't ready.

"Anything dealing with the neck and spine, sometimes they don't know," Baker said. "It's been lingering for quite a while, so we definitely need him."

Pressly played catch on flat ground Tuesday. He has compiled a 3.11 ERA over 37.2 innings in 2022 with 25 saves. He spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to right knee inflammation.

