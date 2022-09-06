Read full article on original website
The sheer dress continued to be a popular red carpet trend in 2022. Here are the best celebrity looks so far.
Doja Cat looked dreamy in a Versace dress at the 2022 Grammys, while Florence Pugh's gown at a Valentino couture show had an entirely sheer bodice.
Florence Pugh SLAYS the red carpet at Venice Film Festival with out of this world look
The long-awaited premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling took place at the Venice Film Festival on Monday night. And Florence Pugh, 26, certainly made sure to steal the show with her entrance in a leggy playsuit, as she came face to face with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles amid rumors of a feud between the two actresses.
Jasmine Sanders looks sensational in an elegant white gown as she poses at the star studded Il Signore Delle Formiche premiere during Venice Film Festival
Jasmine Sanders dressed to impress in an elegant white gown as she attended the Il Signore Delle Formiche premiere during Venice Film Festival on Tuesday. The model, 31, looked incredible in the V-neck backless maxi dress which donned an extreme thigh high split as she stepped off a water taxi to the event.
Penélope Cruz stuns in Chanel as she opts for a lace printed gown during the Venice Film Festival premiere for her new movie L'immensità
Penélope Cruz put on an elegant display on Sunday evening as she attended the premiere for her new movie L'immensità in Venice, during the city's 79th annual Film Festival. The actress, 48, opted for a chic look in a lace Chanel gown with a bright pink print as she took to the star-studded red carpet.
Brie Larson Glimmers in a Beaded Valentino Jumpsuit for the Premiere of Disney +’s ‘Growing Up’
Brie Larson attended the premiere of “Growing Up,” a new documentary coming to Disney + today. The event which took place yesterday at NeueHouse in Hollywood California, saw Larson dressed up in a daring beaded silver jumpsuit, making a statement at the event long after she left the red carpet. The “Caption Marvel” star wore head-to-toe Valentino, the reflective jumpsuit sporting a high neckline and no sleeves, streamlining the silhouette. Fitted with wide legged trousers and gleaming embellishments, Larson surely had heads turning, the sparkling ensemble further amplified with an equally brilliant monogrammed belt around her waist. Larson wore her hair slicked...
Florence Pugh Makes Venice Film Festival Debut in Bold Valentino Looks for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Florence Pugh made her highly anticipated debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in two eye-catching Valentino looks. After skipping the press conference for her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde, Pugh attended the red carpet premiere for the thriller movie wearing a look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection.More from WWDCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksInside Armani Beauty's Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks Pugh’s standout look was a black sheer dress featuring sequins designed with a thigh-high slit worn over black high-waisted shorts. She paired the look with feather-embellished...
Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere
Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
Harry Styles arrives in style at the Venice Film Festival 2020 for Don't Worry Darling premier
On Monday, Harry Styles arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling and his style choices did not disappoint. The 28-year-old As it Was singer stars in the thriller, out Sept. 23. At the premiere event, the former One Direction member stepped out on the...
Cate Blanchett Tries Her Hand At Classic Power Suiting and Pointed Pumps While Heading to the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett was spotted exiting Hotel Excelsior in Venice, Italy getting into a boat, the actress making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Blanchett wore an all-white sleek suit, which she paired with classic matching footwear. The “Oceans 8” actress’ suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a cinched waistline adorned with four buttons which Blanchett paired with coordinated slacks. The Australian wore a plethora of stacked gold necklaces and equally blingy rings and bracelets that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Taking the white down to her shoes Blanchett wore classic pumps with a stiletto style heel. Although the...
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
Chris Pine Suits Up in Two-Toned Tuxedo and Sockless Loafers for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Chris Pine was utterly dapper at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which also stars Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. Pine arrived to the premiere in a sharp Ralph Lauren tuxedo, featuring a brown jacket and cream trousers with cuffed hems. The two-toned outfit was paired with a white collared shirt and pocket square, as well as a matching brown bow tie — adding to its’ vintage and equestrian-inspired aesthetics. Finishing Pine’s outfit was a gleaming pinky ring, seen...
Tilda Swinton Unveils Yellow Hair at 2022 Venice Film Festival in Honor of Ukraine
Watch: Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet & More at Venice Film Festival 2022. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tilda Swinton used her style to make a political statement. Attending a Sept. 7, press conference for The Eternal Daughter, the actress showed off bright yellow side-swept...
Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival. Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted...
Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
Sara Sampaio showcases her incredible figure in dazzling black gown while Jasmine Sanders wows in a sheer black number at The Son premiere at Venice Film Festival
Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Sanders certainly dressed to impress as they showed off their modelling skills at The Son premiere at Venice Film Festival on Wednesday. Sara, 31, looked nothing short of sensational in a figure hugging dazzling black gown which donned a high neck and long sleeves. The Victoria's...
Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival
Anne Hathaway contrasted a chic dress with edgy boots at the Telluride Film Festival. The “Armageddon Time” star was spotted at the Colorado-based event in a white midi dress, featuring puffed sleeves and a tiered skirt. Hathaway’s bohemian number was further accentuated in its relaxed vibes with a wide-brimmed woven hat, large dark sunglasses and a blue denim jacket — which she carried slung over one arm. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a pink and black leather Capucines handbag by Louis Vuitton, as well as a sparkling gold and diamond ring and delicate pendant necklace. When it came to footwear, Hathaway went...
Heidi Klum Blossoms in Floral Dolce & Gabbana Look and Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum made an entrance on the red carpet for last night’s live episode of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. She is a panelist alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell with host Terry Crews. Klum arrived at the carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble which featured a one-shoulder flowing sheer top with an asymmetrical neckline silhouette and pink and red-hued floral patterns. Her outfit was paired with glossy latex black pants and ankle strap sandals of the same colorway by the luxury fashion house. Klum’s accessories entailed dazzling drop earrings and a...
Ana de Armas Makes a Stunning Arrival in Deep Blues and Gianvito Rossi Sandal Heels at the Venice Film Festival 2022
Ana de Armas arrived at Hotel Excelsior via boat during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 7. The “Knives Out” star suited up in a cobalt blue set and winding heels, prepping for her red carpet appearance. The Cuban and Spanish actress wore a smart-looking blue blazer fitted with golden buttons, which she paired with a plain black shirt tucked neatly into her matching blue shorts also adorned with the gilded hardware. Armas accessorized sparingly, slipping on a silver pendant necklace and a handful of dainty rings. Flattering her feet, the thespian strode through the streets of Venice...
Venice Film Festival 2022: See the Best Red Carpet Fashion
Drama has been served! Hollywood's biggest names are showing out at the 79th Venice Film Festival, stepping onto the red carpet in looks that have Us doing a double take. The celebration — which kicked off on Wednesday, August 31, and will end on Saturday, September 10 — showcases roughly 21 films competing for the […]
