Dearborn, MI

Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers

Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Biden To Visit Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), also known as the Detroit Auto Show, is scheduled to begin next week, and according to recent comments, President Joe Biden is set to attend. As reported by Reuters, President Biden announced that he will attend the 2022 Detroit Auto Show during a...
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ford EV Sales Jump

Overall, the sales data from Ford Motor continues to be positive. In August, U.S. unit sales rose 27.3% to 158,008. The industry continues to face supply chain problems which makes the number particularly impressive. Sales of Ford’s EVs were especially strong, but tiny. The numbers show how far Ford has to go to have a […]
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
Chevrolet Introduces All-Electric 2024 Equinox

Chevrolet introduced the new 2024 Equinox EV on their website Thursday, the third electric vehicle introduced by the carmaker this year. The all-electric SUV is designed to help modern families make a seamless, confident, and uncompromising transition to electric vehicles. “We are at a turning point where EVs will be...
General Motors (GM) vs. Ford (F): Iconic Auto Brands Compete for EV Space

The auto industry, aided by the government’s incentives, is pushing full throttle into the electric vehicle (EV) race. Both Ford and General Motors are investing huge dollars in the EV space to earn a higher share of the burgeoning EV market. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Company...
Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed

That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
GM CEO Barra Talks EV Future, Doesn't Reiterate Being No. 1 By 2025

General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently talked during an interview on Fox Business. The discussion was primarily related to the disaster we're still seeing in the automotive industry related to supply chain issues, prices, and more. It was motivating to hear Barra, once again, reiterate how confident she is with...
Here's How Porsche's CEO Plans To Fix Volkswagen

In late July this year, Volkswagen announced that its Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, would be replaced with Porsche's boss, Oliver Blume. Diess remained in his position until 1 September, leaving Blume with a title too long for a business card. Blume is now officially the "Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG."
GM Maps a Slow Rollout for Its 'Affordable' EV

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday the Chevrolet Equinox, one of the least expensive of its new generation of electric vehicles for North America, will go on sale in the fall of 2023 priced above the company's $30,000 target. The car, which shares the Equinox name with a...
Chrysler Teases Performance-Forward 300 for Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler currently makes two vehicles -- the 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. At the 2022 Detroit Auto Show next week, it appears the former will be picking up some extra power as its underlying platform prepares for retirement. Chrysler has teased what appears to be a performance version of...
