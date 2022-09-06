Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Ford Has Bad News for EV Buyers
Ford (F) did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles.
Ford to suspend Transit Connect van sales in U.S. by end of 2023 - Automotive News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop selling the Transit Connect van in the United States by the end of next year and has scrapped plans to build the vehicle's next model in Mexico, Automotive News reported on Tuesday.
gmauthority.com
Biden To Visit Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), also known as the Detroit Auto Show, is scheduled to begin next week, and according to recent comments, President Joe Biden is set to attend. As reported by Reuters, President Biden announced that he will attend the 2022 Detroit Auto Show during a...
Bold Electric Vehicle Moves Keep Ford, Bollinger, Rivian in the Game
Established automakers and EV startups are making news for partnerships and technology enhancements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
The souped-up Ford Mustang Mach-E makes driving EVs a lot more fun
Ford Mach E 1400 at Charlotte Motorspeedway. Ford Motor Co., shot by Jamey PriceI took the wheel of Ford's powerful electric Mustang. Here's how it went.
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ford EV Sales Jump
Overall, the sales data from Ford Motor continues to be positive. In August, U.S. unit sales rose 27.3% to 158,008. The industry continues to face supply chain problems which makes the number particularly impressive. Sales of Ford’s EVs were especially strong, but tiny. The numbers show how far Ford has to go to have a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
investing.com
Chevrolet Introduces All-Electric 2024 Equinox
Chevrolet introduced the new 2024 Equinox EV on their website Thursday, the third electric vehicle introduced by the carmaker this year. The all-electric SUV is designed to help modern families make a seamless, confident, and uncompromising transition to electric vehicles. “We are at a turning point where EVs will be...
tipranks.com
General Motors (GM) vs. Ford (F): Iconic Auto Brands Compete for EV Space
The auto industry, aided by the government’s incentives, is pushing full throttle into the electric vehicle (EV) race. Both Ford and General Motors are investing huge dollars in the EV space to earn a higher share of the burgeoning EV market. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Company...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen’s new CEO plans to do exactly what got Herbert Diess axed
That saying can apply to many things: A martial artist throwing a punch, a baseball player taking a home-run swing, or a golfer hitting a ball. When it comes to a transition to electric mobility, is it the right strategy?. With Volkswagen having its first new AG CEO take the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
insideevs.com
GM CEO Barra Talks EV Future, Doesn't Reiterate Being No. 1 By 2025
General Motors CEO Mary Barra recently talked during an interview on Fox Business. The discussion was primarily related to the disaster we're still seeing in the automotive industry related to supply chain issues, prices, and more. It was motivating to hear Barra, once again, reiterate how confident she is with...
New GM Electric SUV Aims To Lure Middle Class With $30K Price Tag
Electric vehicles might be good for the environment, but they're tough on the bank account. The average price paid for a new EV was just more than $66,000 in July, according to Kelley Blue Book....
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How Porsche's CEO Plans To Fix Volkswagen
In late July this year, Volkswagen announced that its Chairman of the Board of Management, Herbert Diess, would be replaced with Porsche's boss, Oliver Blume. Diess remained in his position until 1 September, leaving Blume with a title too long for a business card. Blume is now officially the "Chairman of the Volkswagen Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG."
US News and World Report
GM Maps a Slow Rollout for Its 'Affordable' EV
DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Thursday the Chevrolet Equinox, one of the least expensive of its new generation of electric vehicles for North America, will go on sale in the fall of 2023 priced above the company's $30,000 target. The car, which shares the Equinox name with a...
CNBC
GM CEO Mary Barra discusses new electric Chevy Equinox and EV production plans
Mary Barra, General Motors CEO, speaks with CNBC's Phil LeBeau about the car maker's latest electric vehicle offering, the Chevy Equinox, which will have a starting price at around $30,000. She also discusses GM's push to make more electric vehicles and how GM plans to overcome supply chain pinch points.
CNET
Chrysler Teases Performance-Forward 300 for Detroit Auto Show
Chrysler currently makes two vehicles -- the 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. At the 2022 Detroit Auto Show next week, it appears the former will be picking up some extra power as its underlying platform prepares for retirement. Chrysler has teased what appears to be a performance version of...
Comments / 3