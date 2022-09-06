ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Brosnahan stuns in a shimmering beaded gown as she packs on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph at the Dead For A Dollar premiere at the Venice Film Festival

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rachel Brosnahan packed on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph as she hit the red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead during the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, looked incredible in a figure hugging peach gown embellished with an array of ruby beads.

The frock's thigh-high split flashed a glimpse of her toned legs as she elevated her height with a pair of gold heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zu0KS_0hkaArif00
Kiss: Rachel Brosnahan, 32,  packed on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph, 36, as she hit the red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead during the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday

The action movie follows a famed bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who runs into his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe) a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before.

Rachel's dress embellishments draped her neck as well as her hips, cleverly accentuated her hourglass figure.

Opting for a dewey make-up look the stunner completed the ensemble with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and matching bracelet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uChox_0hkaArif00
Lady in red: The actress looked incredible in a figure hugging peach gown embellished with red and ruby beads
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vMkc_0hkaArif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5MkY_0hkaArif00
 Smart: Meanwhile her actor beau, who she married in 2016, looked dapper in a black tuxedo complete with dickie bow

Rachel wore her raven locks in a wet look style as 1920s inspired curls framed her gorgeous face.

Meanwhile her actor beau, who she married in 2016, looked dapper in a black tuxedo complete with dickie bow.

Layering the look over a crisp white shirt Jason wore his dark hair perfectly swept to one side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gen48_0hkaArif00
Vintage look: Rachel wore her raven locks in a wet look style as 1920s inspired curls framed her gorgeous face
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTP8G_0hkaArif00
Strut: Rachel glided down the red carpet as her dress sparkled under the photographers flashes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8hxG_0hkaArif00
Lovebirds: The couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet before Jason proudly watched his wife take centre stage

The couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet before Jason proudly watched his wife take centre stage.

Also at the premiere was Rachel's male co-stars who donned smart black tuxedos for the swanky occasion.

Christoph Waltz joined pal Willem Dafoe as they larked about before heading inside to enjoy the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Umrr_0hkaArif00
Swanky: Also at the premiere was Rachel's co-stars who also donned smart black tuxedos for the swanky occasion (Benjamin Bratt pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Gr6N_0hkaArif00
Larking: Christoph Waltz (left)  joined pal Willem Dafoe (right) as they larked about before heading inside to enjoy the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGcbM_0hkaArif00
Cast: (L-R) Fidel Gomez, Benjamin Bratt, Walter Hill, Rachel Brosnahan, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Luis Chavez and Alberto Barbera

Dead For A Dollar is directed by Walter Hill and also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater and Warren Burke.

The movie's official synopsis reads: 'When it appears a young woman has run off with an army deserter, a hired gun, Max, is contracted to go after them and bring her home'.

'Finding out that she fled from an abusive husband, Max is faced with the choice to finish the job or look the other way while ruthless assassins and his longtime rival, Joe, close in'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIA3Q_0hkaArif00
High spirits: Willem appeared in high spirits as he joined his co-stars at the event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285FkI_0hkaArif00
Cast and crew: The cast and crew all gathered proudly for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNexX_0hkaArif00
Big screen: The action movie follows a famed bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (right) who runs into his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe) - pictured with Rachel (centre) and Warren Burke (left) 

Later in the evening Venice Film Festival attendees headed to another star-studded event, this time hosted by Campari.

The spectacular Boat-In cinema celebrated the bond between the big screen and Campari brand’s history.

The floating structure for the event housed a stage and screen for a full cinema experience on the Venice water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0VJp_0hkaArif00
Party: Later in the evening Venice Film Festival attendees headed to another star-studded event, this time hosted by Campari (Tv personality Nilufar Addati pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NzwIM_0hkaArif00
Wow: The floating structure for the event housed a stage and screen for a full cinema experience on the Venice water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gi6dD_0hkaArif00
Sequins: Model Fancy Alexandersson turned heads in a sparkling sequinned number 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhCM4_0hkaArif00
Arrivals: host Stefano Accorsi (left) arrived for the event his glamorous partner Bianca Vitali=

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.

'But what still prevails is the feeling that 'Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one's gaze beyond the horizon of the present.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyFu4_0hkaArif00
Showstopper: Actress Greta Ferro arrived in a dress embellished with large bows 

