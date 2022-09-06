Rachel Brosnahan stuns in a shimmering beaded gown as she packs on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph at the Dead For A Dollar premiere at the Venice Film Festival
Rachel Brosnahan packed on the PDA with husband Jason Ralph as she hit the red at the premiere of her new movie Dollar For Dead during the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.
The actress, 32, looked incredible in a figure hugging peach gown embellished with an array of ruby beads.
The frock's thigh-high split flashed a glimpse of her toned legs as she elevated her height with a pair of gold heels.
The action movie follows a famed bounty hunter, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who runs into his sworn enemy (Willem Dafoe) a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before.
Rachel's dress embellishments draped her neck as well as her hips, cleverly accentuated her hourglass figure.
Opting for a dewey make-up look the stunner completed the ensemble with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and matching bracelet.
Rachel wore her raven locks in a wet look style as 1920s inspired curls framed her gorgeous face.
Meanwhile her actor beau, who she married in 2016, looked dapper in a black tuxedo complete with dickie bow.
Layering the look over a crisp white shirt Jason wore his dark hair perfectly swept to one side.
The couple shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet before Jason proudly watched his wife take centre stage.
Also at the premiere was Rachel's male co-stars who donned smart black tuxedos for the swanky occasion.
Christoph Waltz joined pal Willem Dafoe as they larked about before heading inside to enjoy the movie.
Dead For A Dollar is directed by Walter Hill and also stars Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater and Warren Burke.
The movie's official synopsis reads: 'When it appears a young woman has run off with an army deserter, a hired gun, Max, is contracted to go after them and bring her home'.
'Finding out that she fled from an abusive husband, Max is faced with the choice to finish the job or look the other way while ruthless assassins and his longtime rival, Joe, close in'.
Later in the evening Venice Film Festival attendees headed to another star-studded event, this time hosted by Campari.
The spectacular Boat-In cinema celebrated the bond between the big screen and Campari brand’s history.
The floating structure for the event housed a stage and screen for a full cinema experience on the Venice water.
The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.
Brendan Fraser's moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.
Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: 'The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition'.
'But what still prevails is the feeling that 'Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one's gaze beyond the horizon of the present.''
