ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Moss, 48, is supported by her dapper beau Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, to celebrate the launch of her wellness brand Cosmoss

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kate Moss looked radiant as she stepped out to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand Cosmoss, at The Twenty Two in London on Tuesday.

The supermodel, 48, was joined by her beau Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, at the star-studded bash.

She looked sensational in as she flashed a glimpse at her black underwear underneath an incredible sheer floral patterned maxi dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJqqO_0hkaAqpw00
Glowing: Kate Moss, 48, looked radiant as she stepped out to celebrate the launch of her new wellness brand Cosmoss, at The Twenty Two on Tuesday

Kate boosted her endless legs with a pair of strappy black heels and carried a tasseled clutch bag.

She accentuated her off glowing complexion with a dusting of shimmering eyeshadow and a slick of pink lipstick.

Her photographer boyfriend Count Nikolai looked suave in a black blazer and smart coordinating trousers with a quirky patterned tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8hy6_0hkaAqpw00
Sweet: The supermodel was joined by her beau Count Nikolai Von Bismarck, 35, at the star-studded bash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8rwd_0hkaAqpw00
Elegant: She looked sensational in as she flashed a glimpse at her black underwear underneath an incredible sheer floral patterned maxi dress

The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks Kate out as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market.

But at £412 for the lot, fans will have to dig deep for her products – not least the £105 Golden Nectar serum, which contains the 'mythical' tears of Chios, a plant resin produced on the Greek island.

The products, made from 'potent, natural substances', are split into three rituals which are said to balance the 'body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUkxi_0hkaAqpw00
Stunning: Kate boosted her endless legs with a pair of strappy black heels and carried a tasseled clutch bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kvoN_0hkaAqpw00
Dapper: Her photographer boyfriend Count Nikolai looked suave in a black blazer and smart coordinating trousers with a quirky patterned tie

The website describes these rituals as enabling us to 'adjust to the rhythm of nature, help us find inner peace and self-fulfilment, and open a door to balance, restoration and love'.

The first step in the supermodel's daily routine is the £287 dawn ritual, which fills the body with 'positive energy'.

This includes a £21 antioxidant 'dawn tea 'to bring us gently out of the dream world' followed by a £52 cleanser and £95 anti-ageing face cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQprN_0hkaAqpw00
Exciting: The launch of Cosmoss is a move that marks Kate out as the latest celebrity to join the already convoluted health and wellness market 

It is then finished with the £120 Sacred Mist eau de parfum which 'envelopes you with its hypnotic yet grounding fragrance' to 'provide a sense of inner peace'.

The morning skincare regimen comes in at a slightly higher cost than 'lifestyle guru' Gwyneth Paltrow's similar morning routine kit. The five-step Goop kit costs £265.

During the daytime, Kate advises using her 'moodboosting' fragrance again, followed by the Golden Nectar serum – a CBD infused 'ultimate antioxidant oil'.

With an eye-watering price-tag for only 30ml, it is described as 'an everyday indulgence which takes care of your skin, body, mind and soul'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Bf7w_0hkaAqpw00
Digging deep: The products, made from 'potent, natural substances', are split into three rituals which balance the 'body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles'

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolai Von Bismarck
Person
Kate Moss
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Female online fashion entrepreneur, 20, kicked pregnant woman in the stomach in missing dog row after downing cocktails at Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party

An online fashion entrepreneur kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a fight about a missing dog following a Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Middlesbrough. Businesswoman Paige Smith, 20, had been drinking cocktails at the party on June 2 to celebrate 70 years of the Queen's reign when she began arguing with two women about a missing dog.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Von#Golden Nectar#Chios#Greek
Daily Mail

Kanye West says he is 'releasing all grudges' after the death of Queen Elizabeth II... following his long-running feud with ex Kim Kardashian

The death of Queen Elizabeth II appears to have inspired Kanye West to turn over a new leaf and put a hold on his many grudges. The 45-year-old rapper took to his Instagram account in the early morning hours of Friday to announce that he was 'releasing all grudges' in a text post, while adding photos of the Queen to suggest her death had inspired him.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

King Charles III pays tribute to his 'darling' Camilla as he confirms her title as Queen Consort and says he will 'count on her loving help' during this 'time of change'

King Charles III has addressed the nation in his first speech since becoming the monarch, paying tribute to his 'darling' wife Camilla and her 'loyal public service' - as well as confirming her title of Queen Consort. He ascends the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Clergyman who spent last weekend with the Queen at Balmoral and had both lunch and dinner with her says the 96-year-old was 'full of fun' and the 'life and soul of things'

A clergyman who spent last weekend with the Queen said Her Majesty was 'full of fun' and the 'life and soul of things'. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, 68, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, stayed with the Queen at Balmoral after performing a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sombre Camilla's triumphant debut as Queen Consort: Crowds praise the 'down to earth' royal as she makes her first appearance alongside husband King Charles III in historic Buckingham Palace walkabout

An emotional Camilla was praised as 'down-to-earth' by crowds who had gathered outside Buckingham Palace today as she supported King Charles during their first public appearance since the Queen's death on Thursday. Following the historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III ascended...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce

Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape - after the bikie boss and father of her two little boys was killed in a motorbike crash

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her bikie former fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle in resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior Rebels boss Shane Smith, 38, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Adelaide's north-east early Wednesday morning. The father-of-four died at the scene,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

586K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy