Mother to Admit Strangling 7-Year-Old Special Needs Son Found Dead on Las Vegas Hiking Trail in 2021
A 36-year-old mother in Nevada may spend the rest of her life behind bars after being accused of killing her 7-year-old special needs son by strangling him on a hiking trail just outside of Las Vegas. Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez agreed to plead guilty on Thursday to murder and child abuse resulting...
Report: Andy Reid's Son Makes Decision In DWI Crash Case
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to DWI charges stemming from a crash that left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries. Per KCTV's Greg Dailey, court records show that Reid will enter a guilty plea on Monday morning. The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will likely avoid a criminal trial.
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Allegedly Stabbed, Hit, Strangled His Girlfriend, Then Lit Her On Fire
Taylor Pomaski disappeared after friends reported seeing her and boyfriend, Kevin Ware Jr., in a violent fight during a party at their Harris County home on April 25, 2021. Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. allegedly killed his girlfriend by stabbing, hitting and strangling her before lighting her body on fire, according to new court records.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Stolen BMW Leads To Horrific Crash In Cleveland
The car theft situation continues to rage out of control in certain cities, often leading to horrible situations like this one in Cleveland. Authorities were trying to apprehend an accused car thief in a stolen BMW when the suspect took off, hitting another car, which then crashed into a house.
Teenage father confesses to leaving infant son to die in 130-degree car: Report
A 19-year-old father in Ohio admitted he left his infant son to die in a 130-degree car last week, authorities said.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark gets probation, community service in LA gun case
Clark pleaded no contest on Wednesday to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
Texas mom Christina Lee Powell's death ruled accidental as San Antonio Police close investigation
Texas police have closed an investigation into the death of a woman seen hurrying from her San Antonio home and whose body was discovered weeks later as authorities reveal she died from hyperthermia with alcohol-related complications, officials said Friday. Christina Lee Powell suffered an accidental death caused by hyperthermia with...
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to plead guilty to DWI
Britt Reid, a former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and the son of head coach Andy Reid, plans
