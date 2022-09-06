ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
After a judge dismissed her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate, an Ankeny mother is appealing that decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. (Photo by Jenna Ardell/Getty Images)

An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate.

Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over the district’s mask mandates, the district retaliated against her by placing her child “in a plexiglass enclosure” at Northeast Elementary School.

The school district’s lawyers argued Reicks’ version of what transpired was “selective and devoid of all context.” They alleged that the day after Reicks led her protest against the mask policy, her daughter showed up for school and was asked to wear a mask or a face shield. “The then-5-year-old outright refused, stating ‘My mom will be mad at me if I wear my mask,’ and, ‘It’s my body, my choice,’” the district claimed in court filings.

The district added that its desk shields, which allowed the girl to remain in the classroom without a face mask or a face shield, were not a “plexiglass enclosure,” but single-panel, clear, vertical shields that had no back, no sides and no top.

Recently, Polk County District Court Judge Samantha Gronewald dismissed Reicks’ lawsuit.

“Reicks must show (the district) took adverse action against her because she engaged in protected speech,” the judge wrote in her decision. She noted that the district did not dispute that Reicks had engaged in protected speech when she protested the school district’s mask policy, adding that Reicks had failed to show she or her child suffered any adverse action in connection with her protest.

“When presented with the plexiglass shield as an option, (Reick’s child) giggled, smiled, and expressed feeling comfortable to learn,” Gronewald noted. “Thereafter, she participated in classroom instruction sitting at a desk with the plexiglass shield without issue.”

Gronewald also noted that Reicks had failed to show any causal connection between her protest at the meeting and the school district’s decision to utilize the plexiglass shield.

“There is also nothing in the record suggesting in a substantial fashion that (the child) was singled out,” or that the district’s decision to utilize the plexiglass shield was, as Reicks claimed, “highly unusual,” Gronewald stated in her decision.

Reicks’ attorney, Alan Ostergren, has since filed a notice of appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court.

Comments / 5

Carolyn D
2d ago

Good for her in fighting back against these tirants. Should have never had masks or plexiglass to begin with. Im glad she is still fighting the good fight against these communists.

Reply
3
 

Iowa Capital Dispatch

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

