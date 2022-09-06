An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO