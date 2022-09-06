ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff

A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire

Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to presenting false information, a Class D felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Jared Simmons, 42, received a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was also...
DAVENPORT, IA
kjan.com

2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty

Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
HIAWATHA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Swearing-in ceremony held for Davenport Police Chief Bladel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chief Jeffery Bladel was sworn in as the new Chief of Police at the Davenport city council meeting Wednesday. Chief Bladel is a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department and previously served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials. Bladel’s...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated

An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge

An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday

CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested. A man wanted by East Moline police is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Court documents: Aledo police chief struck man in the chest in May 2020. Updated: 1 hour ago. He will appear...
EAST MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crews responding to Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA

