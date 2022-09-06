Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on firearm, child endangerment charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Windell Robinson, 29, is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
Woman in Sherrard animal cruelty case pleads not guilty in court Tuesday
ALEDO, Ill. — A Sherrard woman arrested last month after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home on Tuesday pled not guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Mercer County Sheriff's Office arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on Aug. 12 after an animal welfare complaint...
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 fatal shooting of man in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in June 2020 in Rock Island. Rock Island County court records show Brandon D. Motton, 37, will receive day-for-day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff
A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
Burlington man charged with intentionally setting 2021 fire
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally set fire to the same home in November and December 2021. 31-year-old Phillip Banks was arrested Friday, and charged with second-degree arson and reckless use of fire or explosives. The Hawk Eye reports that, on December...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
Court documents: Aledo police chief struck man in the chest in May 2020. He will appear in court next month. Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday. The crash happened on Freeport Road just north of Penrose Road. Juvenile pedestrian struck by vehicle in Fulton. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Davenport man pleads guilty to insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man pleaded guilty Thursday to presenting false information, a Class D felony, after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Jared Simmons, 42, received a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was also...
2 men charged with Insurance Fraud; 1 pleads guilty
Des Moines, Iowa- A man from eastern Iowa is facing a felony charge of insurance fraud. The Iowa Insurance Division reports 36-year-old Frank Paul Tarasi, of Hiawatha ,was charged with one count of Fraudulent Submissions (a Class D Felony), following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau. The...
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Swearing-in ceremony held for Davenport Police Chief Bladel
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chief Jeffery Bladel was sworn in as the new Chief of Police at the Davenport city council meeting Wednesday. Chief Bladel is a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department and previously served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials. Bladel’s...
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge
An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Thursday in Henry County, Illinois State Police confirmed. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:55 a.m. on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford Utility vehicle was southbound...
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested. A man wanted by East Moline police is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Court documents: Aledo police chief struck man in the chest in May 2020. Updated: 1 hour ago. He will appear...
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
