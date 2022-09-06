ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WRAL News

Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing when he visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden heads to suburban Columbus to take a victory lap just as voters in...
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden administration, saying: “After...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Why did Wolfspeed pick NC for chip plant? Site development exec lists many reasons

Editor’s note: John Boyd, Jr. is Principal at The Boyd Company, which focuses on corporate site development. Boyd is one of the best known executives in the site selection business. WRAL TechWire asked him for his assessment of why and how North Carolina won the competition for Durham-based Wolfspeed’s expected announcement on Friday confirming its selection of Chatham County for a new semiconductor chip factory.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

How much is Medicaid deal delay costing NC? Depends on who you ask

How much is the Medicaid deal delay costing North Carolina? Depends on who you ask. and hospital executives, state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolina will miss out on most of its federal signing bonus this year if lawmakers don’t come to a deal by the end of September to expand Medicaid.
HEALTH
WRAL News

Utah rep. told Mormon bishop not to report abuse, docs show

A Utah lawmaker and prominent attorney for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints advised a church bishop not to report a confession of child sex abuse to authorities, a decision that allowed the abuse to continue for years, according to records filed in a lawsuit. The records —...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling...
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL News

Latest draft of teacher license plan reduces pay bump, adds detail

Raleigh, N.C. — A North Carolina education committee released its latest draft Thursday of a proposed overhaul to teacher licensure that would tie increased compensation and career flexibility to whether teachers can prove they have a positive impact on students. The new draft lowers the proposed pay increase for...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

After Memphis killings, officials push harsh sentencing laws

The high-profile killings rattling Memphis this week have added fuel to calls by some politicians for stricter sentencing laws throughout the U.S., sparking alarm among criminal justice reform advocates who say that approach is outdated and ineffective. The political division has only deepened as many maintain that the deaths —...
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL News

Mortgage rates hit highest levels since 2008 – but don’t expect a crash in Triangle home market

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

List of top grocery deals in the Triangle Sept. 7-13

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of top deals at Triangle area grocery stores valid Sept. 7-13! The list of grocery sales below is organized by store including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, shelf stable and more.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

