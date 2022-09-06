Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects rob Detroit gas station after one brandishes firearm and the other takes items
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the community for help investigating a larceny incident at a gas station this week when two suspects including one who was armed stole merchandise. The crime unfolded early evening on Sept. 6 at the Marathon Gas Station. The Green Light location, addressed...
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Detroit Police after brief standoff
For a little more than an hour, a Detroit man kept police at bay after they were called to a report of shots fired. Here's how police were able to end it peacefully.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
fox2detroit.com
Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
fox2detroit.com
River Rouge teen charged as adult after friend found shot to death in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A River Rouge teen is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a friend in Detroit over the summer. Zayer Brooks, 17, is charged as an adult in connection with the death of 17-year-old Edmond Lamont Butler. Police said Butler was found dead in the...
fox2detroit.com
Pizza delivery driver killed in ambush on final call of the night
A Detroit pizza delivery driver was making his last drop off of the night when he was sent to an abandoned house, ambushed, and killed. All for just a couple of dollars.
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
Detroit News
TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan
Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Comments / 0