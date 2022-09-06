ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Detroit Police
Detroit News

State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

TikTok star foiled by stick-up shoes pleads guilty in armed robbery spree in Michigan

Detroit — A popular TikTok personality arrested in connection with several armed robberies after he was spotted dancing in what investigators described as his stick-up shoes pleaded guilty Thursday. Redford Township resident Chozen Terrell-Hannah, 23, admitted robbing multiple retail locations, including a 7-Eleven in Commerce Township and a Novi...
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy