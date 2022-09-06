ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chile's Boric shakes up Cabinet after constitution loss

By DANIEL POLITI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWtjA_0hka9LL900

Chile's President Gabriel Boric shook up his Cabinet on Tuesday in an effort to relaunch his government less than 48 hours after he was dealt a resounding blow when citizens overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution he had championed.

Boric, 36, changed the leadership of five ministries in what marked the first Cabinet shake-up since he became Chile’s youngest president in March and has since suffered a precipitous plunge in his approval ratings.

“I’m changing this Cabinet, thinking about our country,” Boric said, qualifying the shake-up as “painful but necessary.”

“This is, maybe, I don’t think I have to hide it, one of the most politically difficult moments that I’ve had to face,” he added.

The shake-up does not come as a surprise. Boric, who had been a big proponent of adopting the proposed constitution, had indicated that there would be changes coming to his administration during a televised address Sunday night, shortly after results showed Chileans had voted overwhelmingly against the proposed constitution.

The opposition had also said they were expecting changes to Boric’s team with some conservative leaders refusing to meet with the president to begin talking about a new constitutional process until there was a change in his government.

While the press waited for Boric to unveil his new ministers, sirens could be heard and the smell of tear gas was evident from a nearby protest as hundreds of students marched through the streets of Chile’s capital, Santiago.

There were isolated clashes between demonstrators downtown with law enforcement that tried to disperse protesters in what marked the first important street demonstration since the constitution lost in Sunday’s plebiscite.

Izkia Siches, the former interior minister, was the biggest name to leave the Cabinet but probably the most expected as her tenure had been marked by controversy. Carolina Tohá is taking her place.

Another strong Boric ally, Giorgio Jackson, was ousted from the post of secretary general of the presidency and will take on the role of social development minister. Ana Lya Uriarte is taking his place.

Boric also swore in new health, energy and science ministers.

Although polls had predicted Chileans would vote against the proposed constitution, the 24-point margin of victory for the rejection camp was a shocking repudiation of a document that was three years in the making and crafted by a constitutional convention that had been engulfed in controversy.

“We must listen to the voice of the people and walk alongside the people,” Boric said.

The process to write the constitution that Chileans rejected on Sunday began in 2019, when the country exploded in student-led street protests sparked by a hike in public transportation prices that quickly morphed into broader demands for greater equality and more social protections.

The following year, just under 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the constitution. Then in 2021, they elected delegates to a constitutional convention to write a new charter that would replace the one imposed by a military dictatorship led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago.

Boric had been a big proponent of the document that would have enshrined a string of new rights and at least some voters saw the plebiscite on the constitutional proposal as a referendum on his administration.

Despite the rejection, political leaders on all sides, as well as Chileans as a whole, largely agree that the constitution needs to change but it remains unclear how a new proposal will be written.

Whatever document the new convention comes up with is also likely to be far less ambitious than the 388-article proposed charter. The charter draft characterized Chile as a plurinational state, would have established autonomous Indigenous territories, prioritized the environment and gender parity and introduced rights to free education, healthcare and housing, among other issues.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Vox

Chile votes on a landmark new constitution

Chileans are in the process of deciding whether or not to approve a historic new constitution which would enshrine new protections for Indigenous people and the environment, as well as the right to an abortion, universal health care, and restrictions on the country’s mining industry. Chile’s present constitution is...
AMERICAS
Nature.com

‘I feel lost’: Chilean researchers saddened by vote to reject new constitution

Nearly 62% of Chileans voted against the proposed charter, which would have boosted science. You have full access to this article via your institution. The votes are in — and many scientists are disappointed. On 4 September, Chileans voted to reject a proposed new constitution for their nation. The draft charter, developed over a year by a citizen-led assembly, framed science as a tool that could improve society. It also emphasized actions against climate change and support for research across all of Chile, rather than only at institutions in the capital city.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augusto Pinochet
Person
Gabriel Boric
The Independent

Dominican president bars Haitian ex-leader from his country

The president of the Dominican Republic has barred Haiti’s former interim prime minister — who is now an aspiring presidential candidate — from entering the country, a move that further heightens tensions between two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.The order against Claude Joseph that was signed Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader also bans 12 Haitian gang leaders from entering the country. It comes as Haiti is becoming increasingly unstable following the July 7, 2021, assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.Joseph welcomed Abinader’s ban on Thursday.“He ranks me as enemy No. 1 of the Dominican racists. It...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Convention#Cabinet#Chileans
The Associated Press

Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests' killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two months after a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico, the suspected killer remains on the loose and townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it is not leaving. The killings of Javier Campos and Joaquín Mora, as well as a tourism guide they tried to shelter, stirred anger in Mexico and the Roman Catholic Church. Frustration has grown with failure to capture the suspect, the alleged leader of a local drug gang, José Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.” Two priests who survived the attack remain at the parish in Cerocahui in the Tarahumara Mountains of Chihuahua state, but now move about with military escorts. Despite the killings and continuing safety concerns, the Jesuit order dismissed any idea of closing its mission there. It is sending two more priests and a person studying for the priesthood, said Jorge González Candia, an advisor with the Roman Catholic Society of Jesus in Mexico, who was assigned to the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Rallies show Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his continued popularity with mass rallies across Pakistan, signaling to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s governing council raised its key benchmarks by an unprecedented three-quarters of a percentage point for the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB usually moves rates by a quarter-point and had not raised its key bank lending rate by three-quarters of a point since the euro’s launch in 1999. Bank President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would keep hiking rates “over the next several meetings” because “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period.” Lagarde stopped short of predicting a recession, though many economists foresee one at the end of the year and beginning of 2023 as high energy and food prices sap people’s spending power. The bank’s assumption is economic output would not fall outright but “stagnate” later this year and early next, she said.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Families Vanish on ‘Spiritual Retreat’ in the Andes

More than a dozen people who ventured into the Andes Mountains for a purported spiritual retreat have reportedly vanished in circumstances the local mayor is calling “very suspicious.” The group, made up of local families in Venezuela’s Táchira state, followed a woman into the mountains after she told them she’d received a revelation from the Virgin Mary, the BBC reports. A local official was quoted as saying between 16 and 20 people are thought to have embarked on the trip, with a newborn baby and several children among them. Relatives say they’ve not had contact with them since Aug. 22. Local authorities are now using drones and dogs to scour the area around La Grita for any sign of the group. “There are several theories [of what may have happened] but we won’t know what really happened until the investigations have been concluded,” the mayor was quoted saying.Read it at BBC
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Grifols enters into agreement with Canadian Blood Services to accelerate self-sufficiency in immunoglobulins for Canada

The country, with an increasing immunoglobulin (Ig) usage rate, currently imports about 85% of its Ig demand for patients in Canada who rely on this lifesaving plasma-protein therapy. Building on its investment in a large-scale fractionation facility in Montreal, Grifols will manufacture plasma sourced in Canada to provide finished product...
HEALTH
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
421K+
Followers
69K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy