New Bern, NC

WNCT

Fountain man charged in connection to August larceny

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fountain man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to a larceny that happened at Falkland Mini-Mart on Aug. 22. Lenwood Earl Pettaway, 35, is charged with larceny from the person and possession of stolen property. He is also facing other charges that were outstanding from the Greenville Police and Greene […]
FOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Reward raised in death of brothers in Atlantic

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has raised the reward for information in a double homicide investigation that happened over a month ago where two brothers were found dead. Sheriff Asa Buck said Phillip and William Fulcher were killed over a month ago in Atlantic. The sheriff’s office held a press conference […]
ATLANTIC, NC
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

D.A. says no charges in Onslow County stabbing death

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man this past weekend in Onslow County. Deputies say Grant Taylor died at the Naval Medical Center Saturday night after a fight with another man earlier that evening. They said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff to hold press conference regarding Atlantic murders

BEAUFORT - A press conference will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 regarding updates on the recent Atlantic double-murder. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Carteret County Courthouse Board of Commissioners Meeting Room 302 in Beaufort. Sheriff Asa Buck is expected to discuss the investigation and announce...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Early-morning Kinston house fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) — Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire in Kinston. All of the Kinston Fire Department units along with some volunteer units responded to a house fire Wednesday around 5:26 a.m. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins reports that when crews arrived at 903 McLewean St., the fire was still actively going. There were three adults, […]
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Last Craven County Clean Sweep of the Year Taking Place in October

Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, October 1, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another day that fits your schedule!
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges in Pamlico County. One of the men is also facing charges of assault on a female. On Sept. 2, Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere was arrested on an outstanding warrant of assault on a female. He was found with a […]
BAYBORO, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

West Craven High on brief lockdown after false report of gun on campus

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School was placed on a 30-minute lockdown Tuesday morning after a false report of a gun on campus. Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Communication for Craven County Schools, told WNCT’s Claire Curry that all the students and staff are safe. The lockdown was put into place after a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A family of five, including two children, is without a home following an early morning fire on Wednesday. The fire happened in the 900 block of North McLewean Street in Kinston. Fire Chief Damien Locklear said they got the call at around 5:30 A.M. and...
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Sign up for New Bern Citizens Police Academy

The New Bern Police Department is excited to host the 25th session of the Citizens Police Academy beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The Citizens Police Academy provides an opportunity for interested participants to learn about the department’s daily operations, gain an informed perspective and share community concerns. The planned activities encourage communication and conversation which helps to build a strong citizen/police partnership. Everyone benefits from the partnership as we work together to share the responsibility of public safety.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Additional charges for Pamlico County man, now under $750,000 bond

VANDEMERE, Pamlico County — Additional charges were tacked onto a Pamlico County man after he was arrested in a narcotics investigation. Brandon Anthony Peltier, 34, of Vandemere, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 for assault on a female. He also had a handgun and cocaine in his possession at the time of the arrest.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC

